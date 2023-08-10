Hulu and Disney Plus price increase explained

Disney Plus and Hulu are about to get more expensive, but it depends on what subscription you have – so, here’s everything you need to know about the price increase and how much they cost.

The streaming era has led to people having several subscriptions to different platforms, whether it’s Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, Peacock, Crunchyroll, or one of the many others.

However, amid strikes for fairer pay for actors and writers and stiff competition for dominance in the market, companies have been raising their prices: Peacock was forced to increase its cost for the first time, and Paramount Plus and Max all upped their subscriptions.

Now, price hikes are coming to Disney+ and Hulu – so, here’s what you need to know.

Disney Plus and Hulu price increases: How much will it cost?

Below, we’ve listed how much each Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN subscription will cost after the price increase:

Disney Plus with ads: $7.99 (no change)

Disney Plus without ads: $13.99 (up from $10.99)

Hulu with ads: $7.99 (no change)

Hulu without ads: $17.99 (up from $14.99)

Disney Plus add-on to Hulu with ads: $2 (no change)

ESPN+ ad-on to Hulu with ads: $10.99 (up from $9.99)

ESPN+ with ads: $10.99 (up from $9.99)

Duo Basic: Disney+ and Hulu with ads: $9.99 (new plan)

Duo Premium: Disney+ and Hulu bundle with no ads: $19.99 (new plan)

Trio Basic: Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ with ads: $14.99 (up from $12.99)

Trio Premium: Disney+ and Hulu with no ads, plus ESPN+ with ads: $24.99 (up from $19.99)

Hulu and Live TV with ads: $76.99 (up from $69.99)

Hulu and Live TV without ads: $89.99 (up from $82.99)

These changes will come into force in the US from October 12, 2023. In the UK and other international territories, similar price hikes are due to be enforced by December 2023.

This marks the second increase in less than a year, with subscription costs going up in December 2022. In March this year, CEO Bob Iger said Disney+ needed a “pricing strategy that makes sense.”

“In our zeal to grow global subs, I think we were off in terms of our pricing strategy, and we’re now starting to learn more about it and to adjust accordingly,” he said.

Disney Plus is also set to crack down on password sharing, much like Netflix did this year to great success, despite users’ complaints at having to fork out for another paid login or subscription.

