How to watch Your Place or Mine – what time is it streaming?

Your Place or Mine, a new Netflix rom-com with Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon, is about to drop – here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and what time it will be available on streaming.

Your Place or Mine is the latest romantic comedy from writer-director Aline Brosh McKenna, who penned the screenplay to noughties hits like The Devil Wears Prada and 27 Dresses.

It stars Kutcher and Witherspoon as long-time friends who find themselves at a crossroads when they swap lives for a week; do they want to be with someone else, or are they better together?

Article continues after ad

With the movie about to drop on Netflix, here’s your guide to what time it’ll arrive, depending on where you are in the world.

When and where can you watch Your Place or Mine?

Your Place or Mine will premiere globally on Netflix on February 10.

In terms of what time it will be available to watch on Netflix, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

The official synopsis reads: “Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) have been best friends for 20 years even though they are total opposites. Practical, risk-averse accountant Debbie craves routine and stability with her son Jack (Wesley Kimmel) in LA; Stylish brand consultant Peter thrives on change in New York City.

Article continues after ad

“When they swap houses and lives for a week, they learn they haven’t told each other everything after all and discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.”

Your Place or Mine will be available to stream on February 10. You can check out the movie’s full cast here.