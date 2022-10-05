How to watch Werewolf by Night: Release date & time

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at [email protected]

Here is the release date and time of Marvel’s first-ever special presentation, Werewolf by Night.

Although it was not included in the Phase 4 roadmap, Werewolf by Night will arrive on Disney Plus with plenty of thrills and chills.

Though not much promotion has been done for Werewolf by Night – and thus not much is known about the actual plot – fans can expect a radically different tone from past MCU installments.

If Marvel mixed with horror tones sounds like its for you, here’s when and how you can watch Werewolf by Night.

Werewolf by Night will release on October 7, 2022 on Disney Plus.

As with other Disney Plus shows, it will be available to stream beginning at midnight Pacific Time on the 7th. This means that it will be available at 3 a.m. Eastern Time and 8 a.m. British Standard Time.

It will release at the same time in international territories, so you can easily calculate what time it will release in your region!

Is there a trailer for Werewolf by Night?

A trailer for this Marvel special presentation shows off the unique aesthetic, along with glimpses at the monsters and TVA agents.

What do we know about Werewolf By Night’s plot?

Starring Gael Garcia Bernal (Coco), Laura Donnelly (Outlander), and Harriet Sansom Harris (Addams Family Values), the Werewolf by Night follows a group of monster hunters after the death of their leader.

This leads to a competition, that will see them face the dangerous monster Man-Thing and the Time Variance Authority.

Whether this is cannon to the MCU is still up for discussion, but it should be a fantastic change of pace for the Halloween season.