New detective drama Sugar stars Colin Farrell as a private investigator — here’s all the streaming details, including if it’s on Netflix.

Colin Farrell has had a good couple of years. In 2022, he received acclaim for his performance as Oz Cobblebot in The Batman. While in 2023 he was nominated for Best Actor for his remarkable work in The Banshees of Inisherin.

Now in 2024, and in advance of his forthcoming Penguin series, Farrell is getting his own detective drama, in which he plays a PI called John Sugar.

Described as an investigator who finds missing people for those who value discretion, the series — which is heavily influenced by the film noirs of the 1940s and ’50s — kicks off with Sugar searching for a kidnapped son, before accepting a job involving a missing granddaughter. Here’s where and how you can watch the show.

How to watch Sugar — is it streaming?

The first two episodes of Sugar are now streaming on Apple TV+. Titled ‘Olivia’ and ‘These Pieces, These Places,’ they both debuted on April 5, 2024. Being an Apple exclusive, Sugar won’t appear on Netflix.

The remaining six episodes will drop weekly on a Friday, with the schedule as follows:

Episode 1: Olivia – April 5

Episode 2: These Pieces, These Places – April 5

Episode 3: Shibuya Crossing – April 12

Episode 4: TBA – April 19

Episode 5: Boy in the Corner – April 26

Episode 6: The Fun – May 3

Episode 7: Cabal – May 10

Episode 8: Farewell – May 17

So the first two Sugars are out now, while if you like film noir, another show nudging that genre, Ripley, is now streaming in its entirety on Netflix.

