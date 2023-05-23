How to watch Punisher: War Zone – is it streaming?

Here’s how to watch Punisher: War Zone, starring Ray Stevenson as the iconic Marvel vigilante, and if and where it’s available on streaming.

Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, was first portrayed by Dolph Lundgren in 1989. It was dreadful, and the character didn’t return to the big screen until 2004 with Thomas Jane in the titular role.

Stevenson made his debut as the skull-sporting antihero four years later, but he didn’t reprise the role when the character was brought into the MCU, now played by Jon Bernthal (who’s set to return in Daredevil: Born Again).

The actor, who also starred as Volstagg in the MCU’s Thor franchise and is due to appear in the upcoming Ahsoka series, died aged 58 earlier this week. Fans of the star have been remembering his best roles, so here’s how you can catch up with his outing as The Punisher.

Where to stream Punisher: War Zone

In the US, Punisher: War Zone is available to stream on Peacock.

For UK viewers, the movie can be streamed on Disney+. It’s also available to buy or rent digitally in all territories via Amazon Prime and other on-demand platforms.

The official synopsis for the movie reads: “Waging his one-man war on the world of organized crime, ruthless vigilante-hero Frank Castle sets his sights on overeager mob boss Billy Russoti.

“After Russoti is left horribly disfigured by Castle, he sets out for vengeance under his new alias: Jigsaw. With the ‘Punisher Task Force’ hot on his trail and the FBI unable to take Jigsaw in, Frank must stand up to the formidable army that Jigsaw has recruited before more of his evil deeds go unpunished.”

Lexi Alexander, the movie’s director, paid tribute to Stevenson after the news of his death. “Heartbroken. Too young. Rest in power friend,” she wrote.

