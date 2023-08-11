How to watch Pokemon: Path to the Peak anime series

Here’s a breakdown on the viewing schedule for the new Pokemon: Path to the Peak animated series, and the plot for the four-part series.

The traditional Pokemon animated series have focused on trainers attempting to catch Pokemon out in the wild, train them, and look to become master trainers. However, a new animated series launched by the The Pokemon Company has shone a light on a different side of the world of Pokemon: the trading card game.

In August 2023, The Pokemon Company debuted a new anime entitled Pokemon: Path to the Peak. This anime focuses on the TCG, and one girl’s journey to become an elite player in the trading card game.

Here’s an overview on how to watch the series, and a brief synopsis.

The schedule for Pokemon: Path to the Peak

Pokemon: Path to the Peak is a four-part anime series that will air on the official Pokemon YouTube channel. The first episode went live on August 11, 2023, during the 2023 Pokemon World Championships. Three more episodes in the animated series will air after August 11.

The dates for the four episodes of Path to the Peak are as follows:

Episode 1: August 11, 2023

Episode 2: August 16, 2023

Episode 3: August 23, 2023

Episode 4: August 30, 2023

The plot for Pokemon: Path to the Peak

The story of Pokemon: Path to the Peak follows a 13-year-old girl named Ava. Ava just moved to a new town and misses her old life and needs to get familiar with a new school and peers.

Ava discovers a collection of Pokemon cards that belonged to her mother upon the move, and begins to pick up on the Pokemon TCG. She joins her school’s trading card game club, but becomes frustrated after losing her first game.

From there, Ava — and her companion, Oddish — looks to put her skills to the test and improve as a player.