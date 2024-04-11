Here’s how to watch American Crime Story: The People vs O.J. Simpson, the mini-series chronicling the infamous murder case and his acquittal, and where you can stream it.

One of American football’s most coveted former linebackers fell from grace when he was arrested for the alleged murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, with the ensuing trial becoming a huge cultural moment in the US. Simpson was ultimately acquitted of the crimes, but a civil court later found him liable for their deaths.

In 2016, FX released the true crime series American Crime Story: The People vs O.J. Simpson, a 10-episode series about the trial.

The series was a major success, winning eight Emmys and two Golden Globes. With the recent death of O.J. Simpson, here’s where you can watch the series.

Where to watch American Crime Story: The People vs O.J. Simpson

American Crime Story: The People vs O.J. Simpson is available to stream on Hulu.

Based on the book, The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson by Jeffrey Toobin, the series goes through every nitty gritty detail of the case and Simpson’s prosecution.

Cuba Gooding Jr. leads an ensemble cast as Simpson, alongside Sterling K. Brown as Christopher Darden, the lead prosecutor, and Sarah Paulson as Marcia Clark. The cast also included Bruce Greenwood as Gil Garcetti and John Travolta as Robert Shapiro.

It also stars David Schwimmer as Robert Kardashian. Before his family’s fame, he was one of the most sought-after lawyers, a dear friend to O.J., and part of his defense team.

The People vs O.J. Simpson is part of a true crime anthology series by FX tackling some of the most televised crimes, like Gianni Versace’s murder and the Clinton–Lewinsky scandal.

While sinking your teeth into the true crime series on Hulu, you can also check out what other documentaries you should be streaming this month.

