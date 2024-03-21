Did Late Night with the Devil use AI? Controversy explained

Late Night with the Devil has been facing boycott threats over rumors it used artificial intelligence –– but is this true? Here’s everything you need to know about the movie’s AI controversy.

While there’s plenty of horror to look forward to in 2024, the film generating the most hype right now is Late Night with the Devil. And for good reason –– offering up a fresh new take on the demonic possession subgenre, the film has earned a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score ahead of its wide theatrical release.

Serving up satire and scares in equal measure, Late Night with the Devil takes place in 1977, when Jack Delroy (David Dastmalchian), the host of the struggling chat show Night Owls, makes the bold decision to invite a teen who’s seemingly possessed by a satanic demon onto his stage.

The movie is set to drop in cinemas this week, and while there’s plenty of hype, some horror fans are threatening to boycott the film due to a controversy involving AI. Here’s what you need to know.

Late Night with the Devil AI controversy explained

A number of transitional stills in Late Night with the Devil appear to be AI-generated artwork, with one shot in particular sparking backlash online. It shows a Night Owls poster with a series of nondescript pumpkin/skull faces, surrounding a skeleton with several flaws involving its fingers and legs.

Discussing Film shared an image of the still alongside the caption, “Late Night with the Devil seemingly uses AI-generated art for certain cutaway transitions in the film.” It’s received hundreds of angry comments, with one writing, “They didn’t care enough to make it, why should I care enough to watch it?”

“So, it has begun… Art as we know will cease to exist if AI becomes mainstream,” said another, while a third added, “Huh, that’s too bad. I was thinking about seeing it but I’ll pass.” A fourth chimed in, “Well it’s definitely gonna look like a devil when that AI generates six fingers on one hand.”

According to @jeremylovesyall, Hive Moderation’s AI detector said there’s a 99.8% chance the Night Owls image was generated by artificial intelligence.

Letterboxd user Pacific went into more detail about their disappointment in the alleged use of AI after seeing the horror flick. “This contains AI art (extensively via the ‘Be Right Back’ text segments and potentially the game show logo) so like, it’s getting the slammer (1 Star),” they wrote.

“AI generated art (not assisted, that’s completely different) has no place in Hollywood. Doesn’t matter if its usage in the film is only for text, that could’ve been someone’s job. If we let the little things like this slide in the present, we’re enabling Hollywood to get away with big things in the future.

“Movie itself was okay, felt like a lot of missed potential. It goes exactly the way you’d think it’ll go. Not remotely scary and would’ve worked better as a short film. I’m super disappointed… was excited for this.”

Not everyone sees it this way, however –– even those who aren’t fans of the growing use of AI in Hollywood. “I don’t think we should boycott Late Night with the Devil for having AI art in two title cards,” said one. “Like I HATE AI art, don’t get me wrong, but so many people worked their asses off on this film and to boycott it over a decision made by one or two people?”

A second commented, “This app can not go a day without trying to boycott something. Late Night with the Devil looks fantastic and a few seconds of sh*tty AI art isn’t going to suddenly stop me from seeing it.”

Directors Cameron and Colin Cairnes are yet to comment on the controversy.

How to watch Late Night with the Devil

Late Night with the Devil drops in US and UK theaters on Friday, March 22, 2024. The horror movie will then release on Shudder on April 19, 2024.

There’s no news on if or when it will stream on Netflix, but you can keep tabs on our streaming guide to find out if this situation changes.

