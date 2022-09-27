Halloween Ends final trailer teases unmasking of Michael Myers

The final trailer for Halloween Ends has dropped online, with Laurie Strode set to truly look Michael Myers in the eyes for the first and last time.

The horror franchise began with 1978’s Halloween, following Michael Myers as he stalked a babysitter (Jamie Lee Curtis) and terrorized the town of Haddonfield after escaping from his sanitarium.

There was a laundry list of sequels to follow, but they were all retconned with 2018’s Halloween, a direct sequel to the first movie that takes place 40 years later, catching up with Laurie and her anxious wait to kill Michael.

It was followed by Halloween Kills, and soon, Blumhouse’s series will come to a close with Halloween Ends – and we may get to look at Michael Myers’ real face after all this time.

Halloween Ends final trailer teases Michael Myers and Laurie’s final face-off

In the new trailer for Halloween Ends, the final footage before the movie’s release in October, Laurie says: “It’s been four years since Michael Myers vanished without a trace.”

We then see a young man (presumably) meet his demise in the sewers, courtesy of a rather dirty, angry Michael Myers.

While showing off some of the brutal kills from the climactic chapter – including a head-tilt harking back to the original chiller – we see Laurie armed with a kitchen knife as she peels Michael’s mask off. Unfortunately, we don’t see his face in the trailer, so we’ll just have to wait and see whether she gets away with it.

In an interview with Total Film, director David Gordon Green said: “This one is a good time at the movies. Let’s have a blast, ride the roller coaster with a few unexpected turns, and walk away feeling complete. That’s what I want.”

Halloween Ends hits cinemas and Peacock on October 14.