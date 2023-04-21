Will there be an Evil Dead Rise sequel? Bruce Campbell on future of franchise

With Evil Dead Rise in cinemas now, producer Bruce Campbell has been talking up plans for the future of the franchise.

Bruce Campbell is one of the masterminds behind the Evil Dead movies. Alongside producer Rob Tappert and director Sam Raimi, he made the first Evil Dead movie in 1981. Which turned into a trilogy thanks to Evil Dead II in 1987, and Army of Darkness in 1993.

Comics, toys, and video games followed, as did a 2013 reboot called Evil Dead, and three seasons of the TV show Ash vs Evil Dead.

With new movie Evil Dead Rise hitting theaters everywhere today, Campbell has been discussing what could be next for the film franchise. So BEWARE OF SPOILERS AHEAD…

Will there be an Evil Dead Rise sequel?

Evil Dead Rise sets a potential sequel storyline in motion via wraparound scenes involving a spot of lakeside possession. While Bruce Campbell hasn’t said if that will be the start point for an Evil Dead Rise sequel, he does believe that the franchise should go slow.

When asked if there would be more widespread chaos in the next film, Campbell told The AV Club: “The only problem with that is that it can get out of hand and if we jump into that world too quickly, it’s hard to get it back.”

But it sounds like Evil Dead movies will release a little more regularly going forward, with Campbell saying “I think the stories will progress a little more now. We’re going to try and do them more like every two or three years rather than every 10 years.

“It’s also the first time Sam [Raimi] is working with his brother Ivan to create an overall Bible that will give future writers and directors an idea of where this thing should go next to potentially tie in some of these stories. So I think it’s going to get a little more tied in as the years go by. But because it’s all about the books. It could be a book in the past, a book in the future. It’s yet to be determined.”

Evil Dead Rise is in cinemas now. For more on the movie, check out the following features…

