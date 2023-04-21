Evil Dead Rise is out now, so here’s everything you need to know about any post-credits scene.

Evil Dead Rise is the fifth film in the Evil Dead franchise. The series kicked off in 1981 via The Evil Dead, which was directed by Sam Raimi, produced by Rob Tapert, and starred Bruce Campbell.

That team turned the franchise into a trilogy via Evil Dead II in 1987, and Army of Darkness in 1993. Then handed the reigns over to writer Rodo Sayagues and director Fede Alvarez for Evil Dead in 2013.

Following a three-series stint on TV series Ash vs Evil Dead, the story is now back on the big-screen thanks to Evil Dead Rise, which we have reviewed here, and which is in cinemas now. But does the new movie feature a post-credits scene? Warning – SPOILERS AHEAD.

Does Evil Dead Rise have a post-credits scene?

No, Evil Dead Rise does not have a post-credits scene. The closest it gets is noises that hark back to the Sam Raimi movies after the credits have rolled.

Evil Dead Rise does have a wraparound story that plays like something post-credits, however. The bulk of the film takes place in an LA apartment block (see synopsis below). But proceedings kick off at a lake where a woman kills her boyfriend and cousin.

The big reveal at the end of the movie is that said woman was living in the same high-rise where the evil dead just rose, and becomes possessed there before heading to the lake. Meaning the start of the movie was a flash-forward to what happens straight after the events of Evil Dead Rise.

Evil Dead Rise plot – What happens in the new Evil Dead movie?

Evil Dead Rise is written and directed by Irish filmmaker Lee Cronin, with the official synopsis as follows…

Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, Evil Dead Rise tells the twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.

Evil Dead Rise is in cinemas now. For more on the movie, check out the below articles…

