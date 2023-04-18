How long is Evil Dead Rise? Horror sequel’s runtime explained

A new Evil Dead movie hits screens this week, and we now know its runtime. So read on for news of the length of Evil Dead Rise, plus how that compares to previous films in the franchise.

The Evil Dead franchise is a weird one, with sequels more like remakes, and remakes playing like sequels. But one thing the films all have in common is that they are funny, and, Army of Darkness aside, scary.

Article continues after ad

They are also brief. Evil Dead movies rarely outstay their welcome. With little in the way of plot or character development, they get in-and-out at around the 90-minute mark. Which is part of what makes them so effective.

A new Evil Dead releases this Friday. Written and directed by Hole in the Ground helmer Lee Cronin, the movie is called Evil Dead Rise. You can read our review of the new Evil Dead here, while details of the feature’s length can be found below.

Article continues after ad

How long is Evil Dead Rise? Runtime explained

The runtime of Evil Dead Rise is 97 minutes. That’s 1 hour and 37 minutes in length.

Which makes Evil Dead Rise the longest entry so far released. Though not by much. There have been different cuts of the different movies – with different runtimes – but the accepted length of all five films is as follows…

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Evil Dead – 86 minutes

Evil Dead II – 84 minutes

Army of Darkness – 81 minutes

Evil Dead – 91 minutes

Evil Dead Rise – 97 minutes

What is Evil Dead Rise about?

Evil Dead Rise is both written and directed by Irish filmmaker Lee Cronin, with the official synopsis as follows…

“The upcoming film is a terrifying new instalment in the iconic horror franchise created by Sam Raimi in the 1980s. A new group of young people uncover the Necronomicon, inadvertently unleashing the mother of all evil. Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, Evil Dead Rise tells the twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.”

Article continues after ad

Evil Dead Rise cast – who’s in it?

The main cast and characters of Evil Dead Rise is as follows…

Lily Sullivan as Beth

Alyssa Sutherland as Ellie

Morgan Davies as Danny

Gabrielle Echols as Bridget

Nell Fisher as Kassie

Evil Dead Rise releases on Friday, April 21, 2023. You can read our ranking of the Evil Dead movies here.