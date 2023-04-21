The new Evil Dead movie is in cinemas now. So how does Evil Dead Rise end, and what does that mean for any potential sequel?

Evil Dead Rise is playing in theaters everywhere. The new movie – written and directed by Lee Cronin – injects fresh blood into the franchise, with a new cast battling demons in a new location.

The official synopsis for the movie is as follows: “Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, Evil Dead Rise tells the twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.”

This is both how the movie ends, and how that could play into any potential sequel. So BEWARE OF EVIL DEAD RISE SPOILERS AHEAD…

How does Evil Dead Rise end?

Evil Dead Rise features two endings. The first concerns the film’s central storyline. Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) is turned into a Deadite early in proceedings, with most of the film focussing on her sister Beth (Lily Sullivan) and children Bridget (Gabrielle Echols), Danny (Morgan Davies), and Kassie (Nell Fisher), trying to stop her killing spree.

They don’t succeed, with possessed Ellie murdering many of the inhabitants of their high-rise before merging with Deadite Bridget and Deadite Danny to form a monstrous superfamily.

Beth battles the beast in the building’s basement, and with help from Kassie, forces them/it into a wood chipper that finally destroys the malevolent force. For the moment…

Evil Dead Rise ending explained

Evil Dead Rise isn’t done there, however. The film begins with a brief prologue featuring three friends – Jessica (Anna-Maree Thomas), Caleb (Richard Crouchley), and Teresa (Mirabai Pease) – relaxing by a lake.

This being an Evil Dead movie, the vacation turns nasty fast, with a clearly possessed Jessica scalping Teresa and decapitating Caleb, then levitating above the water.

At the end of the movie, we learn that Jessica lives in Ellie’s apartment block, and becomes possessed in the basement before she heads to the lake. Meaning that opening scene was a flash-forward to what happens after this epilogue. And also meaning a Deadite is now out in the wild, thereby setting up a potential sequel.

Does Evil Dead Rise have a post-credit scene?

No, Evil Dead Rise does not have a post-credits scene. The closest the movie comes is by featuring noises and sound effects that hark back to the Sam Raimi trilogy after the credits have rolled.

Evil Dead Rise is in cinemas now. For more on the movie, check out the following features…

