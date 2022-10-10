How to watch Barbarian at home – where to stream online

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Barbarian, one of the best horror movies of 2022, has become a surprise hit – and soon, you’ll be able to watch it from the comfort of your own home, so here’s what you need to know about its release date and where to stream it.

While other, bigger movies have failed to perform at the box office (Morbius, Fantastic Beasts 3, Amsterdam), horror has been thriving, whether it’s X, its prequel Pearl, Nope, or Scream.

Barbarian, the new film from Zach Cregger, was produced for just $4 million. Already, it’s managed to gross $38.2 million – and that’s without the help of a theatrical release in other major markets. You can read our review here.

If you’re already looking to revisit it or wanting to watch it for the first time, here’s your guide to when and where you can stream Barbarian.

When you can watch Barbarian at home?

Barbarian will be available to stream, buy or rent on-demand in the US from October 25, 2022.

However, the movie still hasn’t been released in the UK, and it’s due to hit cinemas on October 28. If you want to watch it before then, you’ll need a VPN to access the platforms and on-demand services across the pond.

Is Barbarian on streaming?

Barbarian will be available to stream on HBO Max and Hulu on October 25, 2022.

If you don’t have a subscription to either service, it will be available to buy or rent from on-demand platforms such as Amazon Prime, which you can sign up for here.

The digital release will also come with some special features, including a “Behind Barbarian” featurette, with Cregger, the cast, and crew discussing both the unique and familiar horror elements that make Barbarian terrifying and reveal the inspiration behind the horrific tale.”

There’ll also be four deleted scenes: Bonnie, Doug Extended, Tess Calls Marcus, and The Rat.

The official synopsis reads: “Arriving in Detroit for a job interview, a young woman books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked and a strange man is already staying there.

“Against her better judgment, she decides to spend the evening, but soon discovers that there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest.”

If you’ve seen Barbarian, you can find out why its most disgusting scene was cut here.