Anyone But You director takes blame for ‘misleading’ trailer 

Anyone But You, Sydney Sweeney’s new film, just released a trailer that felt misleading to fans and the director is taking the blame for it.

When it comes to movie trailers, if a trailer doesn’t hook an audience member right away, it could spell disaster for the entire film.

For the new rom-com film Anyone But You, the issue with the film’s trailer lies not in the fact that didn’t hook audiences, but it hooked them for the wrong reasons.

Anyone But You’s director recently explained that he was taking the full blame for the movie’s incredibly misleading first teaser trailer as fans complained about the new full length trailer.

Anyone But You director takes fault for misleading teaser trailer

Co-writer and director Will Gluck is taking full responsibility when it comes to the film’s first teaser trailer being perceived as misleading as fans’ watched the new full length trailer.

“I blame myself. The teaser wasn’t well received and I put that completely on my own shoulders,” Gluck told Entertainment Weekly, “We tried to get too cute with it. It is a big fun comedy, and if you saw that teaser without anything else, you’d think, ‘Is someone going to get killed? Is this a thriller?’ That was a mistake on my part. I just wanted people to lean in and say, ‘What is this?'”

The first teaser trailer of Anyone But You saw Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell sharing seductive touches and moments against the backdrop of WizTheMc’s “Death of Me,” which added a darker undertone to the trailer.

However, in the newly released full length trailer, the same moments Powell and Sweeney shared are set to Olivia Rodrigo’s “Bad Idea Right?” which gives the movie an upbeat, fun-filled vibe that completely contracts the message of the teaser trailer.

“People leaned in [to the teaser] and said, ‘I’m not going to like this,’ which is not what the movie is,” Gluck explained, “The movie an edgy R-rated comedy with romance and farcical elements.”

“It’s big music numbers and wish fulfillment. You get to see sunny Australia in the middle of winter in the West. That’s what you’re going to see in the trailer. So wipe that [teaser] out of your memory.”

