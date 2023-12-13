Anyone But You star Glen Powell recently recalled a nearly fatal mishap he suffered while filming the upcoming romcom with Sydney Sweeney.

Slated for release on December 22, Anyone But You is a modern retelling of William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing.

It stars Powell as Ben and Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney as Bea: two people who loathe each other, but keep crossing paths on holiday in Australia.

Pre-release buzz for Anyone But You has focused largely on the chemistry between Powell and Sweeney, with both actors denying rumors they shacked up during production.

Glen Powell nearly died with Sydney Sweeney on Anyone But You

That said, Powell and Sweeney have acknowledged they formed a strong bond while filming Anyone But You – not least because they came perilously close to death shooting a cliffside scene.

The pair reflected on the scene – in which Ben strips down after Bea removes a giant spider from his shorts – during an interview with Variety at Anyone But You’s premiere.

“You know you’re not going to leave that filming day looking cool, so you just have to embrace it,” Powell said. “Taking your clothes off on the side of a cliff in a hurry is not safe either. Nobody talks about that safety issue on set, where I almost died falling off a cliff taking my pants off too fast.”

“There’s the spider itself, which actually bit me, and that was a whole thing,” Sweeney added. “And then we have the part of Glen bending over and me checking to see if there are more spiders… I’m very acquainted with Glen now.”

Anyone But You director apologizes for “misleading” marketing

Powell and Sweeney’s joint brush with death isn’t the only misfortune to befall Anyone But You. The romcom’s teaser recently came under fire, with fans criticizing it for misrepresenting the movie’s tone.

Co-writer/director Will Gluck has since taken responsibility for this aspect of Anyone But You’s marketing. “I blame myself,” Gluck said. “The teaser wasn’t well received and I put that completely on my own shoulders. We tried to get too cute with it.”

“It is a big fun comedy,” he continued. “And if you saw that teaser without anything else, you’d think, ‘Is someone going to get killed? Is this a thriller?’ That was a mistake on my part. I just wanted people to lean in and say, ‘What is this?'”

