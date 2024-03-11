John Cena shows up to the Academy Awards naked in hilarious Oscars 2024 moment

John Cena left a lasting impression during the 2024 Academy Awards after showing up at the Oscars completely naked and even presenting an award, hilariously for best costume design.

John Cena just had his viral Oscars moment, though perhaps not as he planned as an aspiring actor. Not exactly on stage for winning an award, the WWE superstar turned Hollywood celeb grabbed everyone’s attention by showing up naked.

Jimmy Kimmel introduced a segment in referencing an iconic Oscars streaker from decades prior. Looking to recreate the moment, it was John Cena who appeared on stage completely nude.

At first refusing to walk out, he begrudgingly did so before long, holding nothing more than the winning envelope to cover his private parts in front of the whole world.

Bickering with Kimmel before fully coming out on stage, Cena made clear he doesn’t wrestle naked in the WWE. Rather, his infamous jorts contain the champ’s family jewels when in the squared circle. Alas, he was all too nervous in the moment to walk out in front of the crowd, though did so hesitantly before long.

“Costumes are so important,” Cena joked when he eventually arrived at the microphone. His gag garnering a major applause from the guests, including his Barbie co-star Margot Robbie.

Ultimately giving the award to Poor Things, Cena then scurried away out of frame expertly ensuring no accidental nudity tarnished the moment for the hard-working costume design team.

While this naked appearance may be a massive surprise to the casual Academy Awards fans, those who have seen the press surrounding Cena’s upcoming comedy with Zac Efron will be less thank shocked at the former wrestler’s antics.

Recently, Cena made waves online after it was revealed that he had created a new OnlyFans account under the name Ricky Stanicky, the title of his upcoming film.

