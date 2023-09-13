How Joker inspired Five Nights at Freddy’s movie

The director of the Five Nights at Freddy’s adaptation has revealed how 2019’s Joker helped inspire some aspects of the upcoming movie.

Spooky season is almost here and, along with it, the most highly anticipated horror movie of the year — Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Based on the video game of the same name, the film follows a troubled security guard who accepts a night shift position at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza where he discovers the restaurant’s four animatronic mascots kill anything that moves.

Though the movie is based on popular source material, its director has revealed that another film helped inspire aspects of Five Nights at Freddy’s.

FnaF director explains how the Joker helped inspire the film

FnaF’s director, Emma Tammi, recently sat down with Total Film to discuss the upcoming horror film and what influenced her as she made it.

Tammi revealed that most of her inspiration came from two things: Spielberg movies and Todd Phillips’ Joker. “We were constantly referencing Steven Spielberg – you know, that childhood wonderment quality,” Tammi said, “Alongside kind of a darker world that felt akin to Joker.”

She went on to explain that she used a “Terrence Malick-esque camera style” to give the scenes that deal with the main character’s backstory and memories a “more dreamlike quality.”

