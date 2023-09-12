In a new behind-the-scenes Barbie video, Margot Robbie has explained how David Bowie inspired Weird Barbie in the billion-dollar movie.

Barbie is the biggest films of the year, and well on its way to becoming one of the most successful movies of all-time.

The film is coming to the end of its theatrical run however, and was released to buy and rent this week.

The package comes with six featurettes about the making of the movie. And one of them offers an insight into ‘Weird Barbie,’ played by Kate McKinnon.

How David Bowie inspired Weird Barbie

Weird Barbie is the character who sends Barbie on her real-world adventure at the start of the movie, and the creation of the character is discussed in a behind-the-scenes video – which can be viewed here – titled “It’s a Weird World.”

“[Director] Greta [Gerwig] described Weird Barbie in the script as a cross between David Bowie and a hairless cat,” producer/star Margot Robbie states in the clip, adding she believes that to be a “strangely accurate” way of summing the character up.

Gerwig adds: “You’d brush out her hair and then you decided you want to cut it, then you’d see what happens if you light it on fire and draw all over her face. You put her in the splits and try to change her clothes. I had this idea like, ‘Well we have to have a Barbie that represents that fate of so many Barbies.’ I wanted her to be funny and wise.”

Other videos featured on the digital release include “Welcome to Barbie Land,” “Becoming Barbie,” “Playing Dress-Up,” and “Musical Make Believe.”

Is Barbie streaming?

Yes, Barbie launched on streaming today – September 12, 2023. Meaning you can now rent or buy the movie on platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Sky Store.

There’s no word yet regarding if/when Barbie might stream on Netflix. Being a Warner Bros. release, however, the film is likely to launch on Max (formerly HBO) very soon.

