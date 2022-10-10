House of the Dragon: Who are Daemon and Rhaenyra’s children?

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

After their introduction in Episode 8, here’s your guide to Daemon and Rhaenyra’s children in House of the Dragon.

It’s been quite a journey for the unlikely couple – well, we say that, but the Targaryens are rather notorious for keeping their romances in the family.

The uncle and niece first got together in a pleasure house, which saw Daemon exiled and Rhaenyra forced into a marriage with Laenor Velaryon.

In Episode 7, we saw Laenor dispatched and the pair finally got married in a traditional Valryian ceremony – and now, they have children of their own.

Spoilers for House of the Dragon to follow…

House of the Dragon: Daemon and Rhaenyra’s children, explained

Daemon and Rhaenyra share two children together: Aegon III and Viserys II.

Episode 8 takes place after another time jump, but both children are still infants at this point in the story. We won’t go into too many details about their future, but let’s say this: they will play a major role as the Dance of the Dragons draws to a close.

We also saw that Rhaenyra is once again pregnant, with her and Daemon’s third child on the way. We know what will happen next, but if you don’t want to know, don’t read on.

HBO

In George R.R. Martin’s Fire and Blood, Rhaenyra goes into labor for three days with their third child. To make matters worse, she finds out her father Viserys has died and Alicent’s son Aegon II has been crowned king in her absence, despite Viserys naming her heir.

The comes the final blow: Rhaenyra’s baby daughter, whom they’d named Visenya, is stillborn with dragon-like birth defects, including a hole in her chest and a small tail.

“She was my only daughter, and they killed her. They stole my crown and murdered my daughter, and they shall answer for it,” Rhaenyra says in the book.

House of the Dragon Episode 9 will be available to watch on October 16 in the US and October 17 in the UK.