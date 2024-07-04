House of the Dragon may have secretly revealed major character’s death

A major death may have happened off-screen in House of the Dragon Season 2, with viewers pointing to one potentially tragic scene in Episode 3.

Death came knocking throughout House of the Dragon Season 1, taking the lives of Aemma Arryn, the Crabfeeder, Daemon’s wife Rhea Royce, Joffrey Lonmouth, and even King Viserys I Targaryen, among others.

From the point of view of Rhaenys and Corlys, somebody else died: their son Laenor Velaryon, Rhaenyra’s first husband.

In truth, Rhaenyra and Daemon helped Laenor flee by faking his death, allowing him to sail into the sunset of Essos with his true love, Qarl Correy.

Before Season 2 Episode 3, we presumed he was still alive. However, a scene between Rhaenyra and Mysaria may have revealed that he’s already dead.

Mysaria notices Laenor’s dragon Seasmoke flying and shrieking in the distance. “He’s grown restless of late. We cannot know why,” Rhaenyra says, but Mysaria replies: “Maybe he’s lonely.”

Many fans on the show’s subreddit believe Laenor has died, which is why Seasmoke seems out of sorts. It’s long been suggested that dragons have a deep connection with their riders, and they’d be able to tell if they passed away even if it didn’t happen in their presence.

“I think Laenor has already died, Rhaenyra just hadn’t figured it out yet, but she looked pretty shocked when Mysaria pointed out that maybe Seasmoke is lonely, felt like she was connecting the dots,” one user wrote.

“It’s almost certain that Laenor has died wherever he was. I also think Adaam [of Hull] will claim Seasmoke and that will give the idea to use dragonseeds,” another predicted.

A third also wrote: “Do we think the show is setting the scene for Laenor’s death off-screen and that’s why Seasmoke is acting up (because of the bond)? Maybe they want to ‘free up’ the dragon so Addam of Hull can claim him and they don’t break lore that way.”

Whether or not Laenor is alive has yet to be confirmed.