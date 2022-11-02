House of the Dragon fans want Henry Cavill to play most important Targaryen

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

House of the Dragon fans want to see Henry Cavill take on the role of the most important Targaryen in Game of Thrones history.

House of the Dragon recently reached the end of Season 1, officially kicking off the Dance of the Dragons with an emotional, epic finale – we’re still recovering from that death.

Speculation about Season 2 has been rife online, with fans curious to know when its release date will be, as well as predicting who’ll appear: will we finally meet Daeron Targaryen; and will Blood and Cheese be the most horrific event of the next season?

Cavill has been a popular fan cast for House of the Dragon, and there’s one character people want him to play – let’s just say, nobody wants to mess with this Targaryen.

House of the Dragon fans want Henry Cavill to play the best Targaryen

House of the Dragon fans are clear: they want Henry Cavill to play Aegon I Targaryen, better known as Aegon the Conqueror, after his departure from The Witcher.

Aegon I Targaryen was not just the first Targaryen king, but the first king to ever sit on the Iron Throne and take the title of Lord of the Seven Kingdoms.

He became known as “the Conqueror” as a result of his conquest across Westeros. This came after the Century of Blood, a period of chaos in Essos sparked by the destruction of the Valyrian Freehold.

While these events take place long before House of the Dragon, it’s hoped we could see the character in a flashback, or perhaps even in a series chronicling the conquest itself, as teased by showrunner Ryan Condal.

“We the fans of the Game of Thrones universe watching how Henry Cavill will no longer play Geralt of Rivia so that one day he will be our Aegon the Conqueror,” one fan wrote.

“Henry Cavill as Aegon The Conqueror is a casting written in the stars,” another tweeted.

“The only excuse I can accept for Henry Cavill leaving Witcher is if he comes as Aegon Targyreon in House of Dragon, no less,” a third wrote.

You can find out more about Aegon the Conqueror and every other Targaryen king in order here.