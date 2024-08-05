House of the Dragon: Is Helaena Targaryen the Three-Eyed Raven?

House of the Dragon Season 2’s final episode might have just hinted that Helaena’s powers mean more than you think.

The House of the Dragon Season 2 finale was filled with new possibilities for well-known characters. Is Daenerys Targaryen the Prince That Was Promised? Will Alicent and Rhaenyra’s subterfuge go as planned? And, most notably, is Helaena the Three-Eyed Raven?

Most of these questions come from Daemon’s last and most important vision from his Harrenhal stay. Not only does it reaffirm his loyalty to his queen, but it also changed a lot of what House of the Dragon fans thought they knew.

So, there’s potential for Helaena’s powers of prophecy to be more than a simple quirk. Here’s what we know about her abilities, and why people think she’s the Three-Eyed Raven.

Helaena is a Dreamer, not the Three-Eyed Raven

There’s no confirmation in the books as to whether Helaena is a Seer, but it’s more likely she’s just a Dreamer, and not the Three-Eyed Raven.

Some of those with the blood of the dragon (aka those with Valyrian roots) have the ability to see premonition-like dreams. They often involve dragons, but aren’t limited to this. A key element is that their dreams come true, essentially letting these figures see into the future.

In the TV show, it’s clear that Helaena is a Dreamer of sorts, since she reveals eerie predictions and provides enigmatic prophecies that always come true.

There have been a handful of confirmed Dreamers throughout history, including Daenys the Dreamer, Aegon the Conqueror, Daeron the Drunken, Daemon II Blackfyre, Maester Aemon, and Daenerys Targaryen.

However, this is slightly different from the Three-Eyed Raven, who is otherwise known as a Greenseer. While Dreamers’ dreams can show them future events, Greenseers have the ability to perceive the future and the past. They also have other magical abilities, such as power over nature.

Greenseers were also leaders of the children of the forest, and so their abilities and status mean more than simply being able to see the future. Given Helaena’s prophecies, it’s very likely that she’s just a Dreamer.

Why do people think she’s the Three-Eyed Raven?

The theory comes from House of the Dragon Season 2, when the finale showed Daemon seeing the Three-Eyed Raven in a vision, then seeing Helaena.

In Episode 8, his vision leads him through a series of images. Not only does he see the Three-Eyed Raven, but he then has a conversation with Helaena in his dream state, with her telling him, “It’s all a story and you are but one part of it. You know your part. You know what you must do.”

If she had the ability to enter his vision in real-time, then this would certainly make for a compelling argument.

However, it’s also perfectly possible that Alys Rivers or Daemon himself is producing this image of Helaena. Don’t forget, Daemon instigated the entire Blood and Cheese operation that ended up killing her son. Perhaps his vision of her comes from some subconscious feeling of guilt.

