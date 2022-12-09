His Dark Materials Season 3: Release date, trailer, cast, plot, more

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at josh.tyler@dexerto.com

Here is everything that we know so far about the upcoming Season 3 of the fantasy show His Dark Materials.

His Dark Materials Season 2 ended with Lyra once again in the clutches of Mrs. Coulter, the fate of the world still up in the air.

Beyond the destiny of the would-be messiah and the world, though, the biggest cliffhangers as Season 3 approaches revolve around Lyra’s relationship to her father, Asriel, and her mother.

Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming Season 3 of His Dark Materials.

His Dark Materials Season 3: When does it come out?

His Dark Materials’ third season premiered on December 5, 2022. On December 5, the first two episodes of Season 3 were released.

Article continues after ad

However, in the UK, the first episode of His Dark Materials does not premiere until December 18, 2022.

His Dark Materials Season 3: How to watch?

In the US, new episodes of His Dark Materials air on HBO and HBOMax at 9 PM ET. Two new episodes will air each week on HBO, with the finale airing on December 26.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In the UK, the new episodes will air on the BBC iPlayer at 7:30 PM GMT beginning on December 18. After the premiere, a new episode will air each week at the same time, running through February 5, 2023.

His Dark Materials Season 3: Is there a trailer?

The first trailer for His Dark Materials aired on November 1, 2022. You can find the ad below:

His Dark Materials Season 3: Who is joining or returning to the cast?

The main characters returning for the third season include Dafne Keen as Lyra Belacqua. Ruth Wilson returns as Mrs. Coulter and James McAvoy as Lord Asriel Belacqua, the two of whom are revealed earlier in the show to be Lyra’s parents.

Article continues after ad

Amir Wilson plays Will Parry, a student at Oxford who manages to cross into another world in pursuit of his missing father.

Other major returning characters include Will Keen as Cardinal Hugh MacPhail, Lewin Lloyd as Lyra’s friend Roger Parslow, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as Lee Scoresby, an aeronaut and ally to Lyra.

His Dark Materials Season 3: What should we expect to see?

The third season is set to adapt the third and final book in the trilogy, The Amber Spyglass. This means that viewers should expect to see Will and Lyra journey together through the underworld as the Magisterium hunts her to prevent her prophesized role of causing a new fall.