What we know about His Dark Materials Season 2: cast, trailer, more - Dexerto

What we know about His Dark Materials Season 2: cast, trailer, more

Published: 15/Oct/2020 1:01

by Tanner Pierce
HBO/BBC

His Dark Materials

HBO has recently announced that the second season of His Dark Materials, which is based on the second book in the Philip Pullman-authored series titled The Subtle Knife, will be hitting the network in just over a month. Here’s what we know about the second season.

It’s safe to say that His Dark Materials is a huge show for both HBO and the BBC. The series’ second season had a notably unusual time schedule, with the season getting a renewal and production starting before the first one was even released, which is usually a sign that the studio is extremely confident in the project. Now, a year after the first season hit TV screens, the new season is almost upon fans.

But who’s in the new season, what could it possibly be about, and when is the first episode actually dropping on HBO and HBO Max? Here’s what you need to know.

Cast and plot

According to HBO, Season 2 of His Dark Materials picks up right where Season 1 left off. The bridge between the multiverse has been made and Lyra has stepped through it and into a “bright new world”. As previously mentioned, it’s going to be based on the second book in the series, The Subtle Knife.

Most of the cast from the first season is returning, including stars Dafne Keen, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ruth Wilson, Will Keen, and more. There is, however, one notable exception. James McAvoy, who played Lord Asriel in the first season, may not be appearing in the season due to the state of the world.

While almost all of the first season was filmed before everything shut down, it was already confirmed by Deadline back in July 2020, that an episode based entirely around his character, which was planned for Season 2, won’t be released.

While it’s unclear if this means he won’t be appearing in any capacity, don’t expect him to show up too much.

His Dark Materials Season 2 Trailer

Season 2 Release Date

Given everything going on in the world, it’s almost an unspoken assumption that everything in the entertainment world would be delayed. That being said, given the fact that filming for the series wrapped in December 2019, the production team were more than likely able to work on the visual effects at home, which allowed the series to stay on schedule.

On October 12, 2020, HBO announced that His Dark Materials Season 2 will be making its debut on November 16, 2020, almost a year exactly after the release of the first season.

We’ll be updating this article as more info comes out, however, given the fact we’re so close to the premiere, there may not be any new info for a while.

Dexter fans have mixed feelings on Showtime limited series revival

Published: 15/Oct/2020 0:55

by Brent Koepp
dexter
Showtime

Dexter

Dexter is getting a brand new season. On October 14, Showtime announced their plans to revive the franchise for a limited series. However, fans are torn about the beloved serial killer’s return. 

As any fan of Dexter can attest to, the show has had many ups and downs. Despite starting off strong, its final season was universally hated by critics, and its lumberjack ending was mocked online for years.

On October 14, Showtime surprised viewers when it announced that actor Michael C. Hall would be returning to play the serial killer once again in a new limited time series. Fans, however, are torn on the franchise getting a second chance.

dexter
Showtime
The iconic serial-killer will make his return.

Dexter’s return has fans feeling confused

Dexter originally made its debut in 2006, and had viewers glued to the edge of their seats with its unique premise. Its story about a serial killer who only murders bad guys was disturbingly entertaining.

While the series started off strong with many praising season four as a masterpiece, its final half was received much harsher by both critics and fans. Its final season and ending was pretty well disliked.

Despite its uneven legacy, Showtime announced their plans to bring show back from the dead on October 14 with a tweet. “Surprise Motherfu*ker. He’s back,” it read, alongside a short video that said, “Being away has been murder. Dexter returns.”

The surprising announcement immediately sparked a debate on social media, as fans were torn on the series’ return. One user replied to Showtime’s reveal tweet with a graph depicting the series’ decline critically. “This u?” they said.

dexter tweet

Many fans reacted to the news negatively, citing its final season and poor writing, such as a Twitter user that exclaimed, “hopefully he kills whoever wrote the last season.” Another fan agreed and criticized the show’s previous showrunner: “If Scott Buck is involved, I won’t be watching, frankly.”

dexter tweet

Despite the backlash, some viewers were actually happy about its return. Users that either loved the entire show or saw the new limited series as chance to redeem Dexter’s legacy were thrilled by the announcement.

A fan celebrated the story continuing, and said, “Yes baby I knew the story wasn’t over Glad Michael C Hall is back for more killing!” Another Dexter viewer wrote, “I love you showtime. Dexter is like a family member you havent seen in years. so happy to see our Dark Defender return!!!”

dexter tweet

Regardless of how you feel about the series’ return, Dexter is one of the most popular TV shows in the last decade. Its dark story captured the imaginations of millions and won four Emmys.

There is also no denying that Michael C. Hall’s portrayal of the beloved serial killer is iconic. Only time will tell if the limited series will help revive the show’s legacy.

