Heartstopper actor set to appear in Agatha: Coven of Chaos

One of the main stars of the Netflix series Heartstopper has hinted that he may be appearing in Marvel’s Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

If you’ve been on the internet or anywhere near the Netflix homepage, then you must be familiar with the hit series Heartstopper.

The show follows Charlie Spring, a British teenager who starts to fall in love with rugby player Nick Nelson while their friends navigate their own love and personal lives.

Article continues after ad

While the Netflix show certainly garnered the cast a lot of attention, it seems like one main star has been tapped to play a role in a highly anticipated upcoming Marvel Disney+ series.

Heartstopper star is headed to Marvel Disney+ series

Joe Locke, who plays Charlie, spoke to W Magazine before the SAG-AFTRA strike about his excitement towards his newfound role.

Locke described himself as a “a Marvel kid” and remained incredibly tight lipped about which project he was set to act in, but he dropped enough hints that made it clear which one it was as he pent six months with “the most incredible women” including his childhood hero, Patti LuPone Kathryn Hahn, and Aubrey Plaza.

Article continues after ad

Plaza even gave Locke a signed image of her face on their last day of filming and he set it in a place beside a mirror which the reporter at W Magazine saw.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Disney+

Not much is known about Agatha: Coven Chaos outside of its incredibly star studded cast. Along with the three biggest names and Locke, the rest of the cast is stacked with the likes of Debra Jo Rupp, Sasheer Zamata, and Emma Caulfield Ford.

Article continues after ad

The plot has been kept under wraps, but there have been rumors that it will involved Billy Maximoff, Wanda Maximoff’s son from WandaVision, and the revelation that Agatha herself with be bisexual.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is set to premiere in December 2024. Be sure to stay updated with all things Marve here and check also out our other superhero hubs below:

The Batman Part II | Joker 2 | Harley Quinn Season 4 | Deadpool 3 | Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Venom 3 | Daredevil: Born Again | Blade MCU | Captain America 4