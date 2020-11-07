 Young Avengers movie rumored to be in the works - Dexerto
Logo
TV + Movies

Young Avengers movie rumored to be in the works

Published: 7/Nov/2020 18:23

by Emma Soteriou
Young Avengers comics
Marvel Comics

Share

Avengers Marvel Marvel Comics

It’s rumored that a production company has been set up for a Young Avengers project.

As Marvel continues to expand the MCU, speculation has arisen about what is next in line for the world of superheroes.

Though some thought Avengers 5 could bring back some familiar faces, with the new wave of heroes taking over from The Avengers including Captain Marvel and Spider-Man, there are others that think a completely different group will be taking the lead: the Young Avengers.

Kate Bishop, Speed and Wiccan
Marvel Comics
Hawkeye, Speed and Wiccan in Young Avengers.

Will there be a Young Avengers movie?

Fans have been introduced to a fair few possible Young Avengers characters in the MCU, most notably Cassie Lang, who we met in the Ant-Man movies.

In the Young Avenger comics, she appeared as Stature – the youngest in the group – but according to new rumors, it seems the project will be leaning more towards 2013’s comic storylines.

These comics included Kate Bishop as Hawkeye, Wiccan, Speed, Kid Loki, Hulkling, Miss America, Noh-Varr, and Prodigy.

Based on a fairly loose theory, Murphy’s Multiverse believes a newly created Marvel production company could give away a connection to the Young Avengers.

One of the companies is called Blueberry Waffles Productions which ties into a comic scene, where the group visit Joe’s Diner and Kid Loki asks for blueberry pancakes.

Blueberry Waffles in Young Avengers
Marvel (via Murphy's Multiverse)
The Blueberry Pancakes scene

Though not exactly the same, the site has said that “waffles are just pancakes with abs”, so it could be worth taking a note on.

Not all of Marvel’s production companies link to the comics but this could tie in well, with other characters already expected to arrive in the MCU soon.

Kate Bishop will make her debut in the Hawkeye series planned for late 2021 and Wiccan and Speed – who are reincarnations of Wanda’s twins – could make an appearance in WandaVision.

It may be a few years off, but it definitely seems that the arrival of the Young Avengers is a direction Marvel plans to go in over the next few phases, introducing even more characters into the growing MCU.

TV + Movies

Stranger Things season 4: BTS images reveal new club logo

Published: 7/Nov/2020 15:54

by Emma Soteriou
Stranger things cast
Netflix

Share

Netflix Stranger Things

New images from Stranger Things season four have shown more detail about The Hellfire club. The season is set to be ‘better than ever’, according to executive producer Shawn Levy. 

The much-anticipated season four of Stranger Things saw delays due to the ongoing health crisis, with production only recently able to continue.

However, fans still came together to share their love for the show on Stranger Things Day – the day Will Byers originally went missing in season one – November 6.

This year, fans were treated to some behind the scenes images from the show, revealing more details about what’s to come.

Stranger things season 2
Netflix
The group in season 2 of Stranger Things

What is The Hellfire Club?

It was revealed on Stranger Things Day 2019 that the first episode of season four would be called The Hellfire Club.

Having not appeared on the show before, the introduction of the group left many fans wondering what exactly their role would be in the upcoming season.

In a collection of tweets by the official Stranger Things account, the group’s logo was revealed.

It includes a demon head, blazing sword, and, what looks to be, dungeons and dragons-styled dice.

The thread also included a behind the scenes image and clip from Gaten Matarazzo who plays Dustin.

It’s clear that Dustin will be a part of The Hellfire Club, with him sporting a top and flag with the logo.

His involvement could also link to the others left behind in Hawkins too, following on from the end of last season.

One of the show’s producers, Shawn Levy, recently said that delays in production had actually worked in their favor, giving the Duffer brothers time to finish working on the whole season and do rewrites before filming.

“The quality of these screenplays are exceptional,” he said to Collider.”Maybe better than ever.”

The release date for Stranger Things season four is yet to be decided, but you can find out more about the season here.