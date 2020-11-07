Young Avengers movie rumored to be in the works - Dexerto

It’s rumored that a production company has been set up for a Young Avengers project.

As Marvel continues to expand the MCU, speculation has arisen about what is next in line for the world of superheroes.

Though some thought Avengers 5 could bring back some familiar faces, with the new wave of heroes taking over from The Avengers including Captain Marvel and Spider-Man, there are others that think a completely different group will be taking the lead: the Young Avengers.

Will there be a Young Avengers movie?

Fans have been introduced to a fair few possible Young Avengers characters in the MCU, most notably Cassie Lang, who we met in the Ant-Man movies.

In the Young Avenger comics, she appeared as Stature – the youngest in the group – but according to new rumors, it seems the project will be leaning more towards 2013’s comic storylines.

These comics included Kate Bishop as Hawkeye, Wiccan, Speed, Kid Loki, Hulkling, Miss America, Noh-Varr, and Prodigy.

Based on a fairly loose theory, Murphy’s Multiverse believes a newly created Marvel production company could give away a connection to the Young Avengers.

One of the companies is called Blueberry Waffles Productions which ties into a comic scene, where the group visit Joe’s Diner and Kid Loki asks for blueberry pancakes.

Though not exactly the same, the site has said that “waffles are just pancakes with abs”, so it could be worth taking a note on.

Not all of Marvel’s production companies link to the comics but this could tie in well, with other characters already expected to arrive in the MCU soon.

Kate Bishop will make her debut in the Hawkeye series planned for late 2021 and Wiccan and Speed – who are reincarnations of Wanda’s twins – could make an appearance in WandaVision.

It may be a few years off, but it definitely seems that the arrival of the Young Avengers is a direction Marvel plans to go in over the next few phases, introducing even more characters into the growing MCU.