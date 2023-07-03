Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe reveals if he’d return in TV show

Daniel Radcliffe has addressed if he’d be open to returning to Harry Potter in the TV show remake.

In 2001, he became the Boy Who Lived. With Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (not Sorcerer’s Stone), Radcliffe achieved worldwide fame at an incredibly young age alongside Emma Watson as Hermoine and Rupert Grint as Ron.

Each of the eight movies are iconic in their own way, and the stars may be the most notable example of actors who’ll forever be seen as the characters they played. Yet, despite the films still having a fresh shine to them, Max is pursuing a full-blown, decade-long remake with an adaptation of all the books.

So, excusing the obvious question of who’ll play the main three, is there a chance the original trio could return for a cameo, or perhaps something more?

Daniel Radcliffe isn’t “seeking out” cameo in Harry Potter TV show

In a new interview with Comic Book, Radcliffe was asked if he’d be open to cameoing in the Harry Potter series, or perhaps even starring in an adult role; James Potter, perhaps, or maybe even Severus Snape.

Considering Tom Felton is rumored to be coming back to play Lucius Malfoy, it’s certainly a fair question – but Radcliffe isn’t so keen on the idea.

“My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere,” he said.

“So I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I’m very excited to have that torch passed. But I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it.”

