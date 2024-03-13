Is Little Nicky 2 really happening?

Will we dine on Popeyes once more? Here’s what you need to know about a rumored Little Nicky 2, aka Hell Takes a Vacation, including if the Adam Sandler sequel is really happening.

Adam Sandler, the virtuoso of comedic mayhem, crafted a legacy leading movies such as Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore where his unparalleled knack for slapstick humor endeared him to audiences worldwide.

Yet, Sandler’s trajectory wasn’t confined to the realms of comedy. In a remarkable evolution, he ventured into uncharted territories of dramatic expression, collaborating with auteur Paul Thomas Anderson for Punch-Drunk Love and proving his acting chops in 2019’s Uncut Gems.

The Sandman continued his dramatic efforts with his latest Netflix movie, Spaceman – but this week, talk has turned to his divisive 2000 comedy, Little Nicky. So, is a sequel happening?

Is Little Nicky 2 real?

No, Little Nicky 2 – Hell Takes a Vacation – isn’t releasing on Netflix in 2024, nor is a sequel in development.

Once again, the culprit behind the rumor appears to be YODA BBY ABY, the Facebook page that regularly shares fake movie news and posters – and the Adam Sandler sequel is its latest viral triumph, amassing more than 45,000 likes at the time of writing.

As per the made-up description for Little Nicky 2: “Get ready to laugh till you’re burning with Little Nicky Hell Takes a Vacation, coming to Netflix in May 2024. Adam Sandler reprises his role as the mischievous Little Nicky, now the Official Devil, who embarks on his first earthly vacation as Beelzebub, wreaking hilarious havoc in 2024 New York City.

“With a devilishly delightful blend of comedy and chaos, this sequel stays true to the original film while bringing a fresh twist to the underworld’s favorite troublemaker. Coming to Netflix in May of 2024.”

Alongside the description is a poster showing Nicky with his fully-fledged devil horns, alongside his companion from hell, Mr. Beefy.

Although YODA BBY ABY openly promotes the fact that it’s a “satire and fake news site,” movie lovers continue to get duped by their sham film posts.

“They better have the bra on that dude’s head,” wrote one in response, referencing Kevin Nealon’s infamous “titheaded” Gatekeeper. Another said, “Kevin Nealon definitely needs to be in this.”

“Life is good, thank you Sandman,” added a third, while a fourth said, “Oh, can’t wait to see this.” And a fifth chimed in, “I’m sooo excited. My favorite of all time.”

Alas, although Little Nicky has garnered a cult following over the years, the sequel rumors are just that – rumors. No plans are in place to create a follow-up to the original, which saw Sandler star as the mild-natured son of the devil who must stop his evil brothers from creating a new hell on earth.

If the news changes, we’ll be sure to keep you posted. Until then, you can check out all of the real movies dropping on streaming this month here, and find our ranking of the best Sandler films here.

