Queen of Tears ending explained: Does Hae-in remember Hyun-woo?

Queen of Tears is officially over, with Hae-in and Hyun-woo going through one of the most emotional and dangerous storylines in its finale. It’s an ending that needs an explainer.

The last two episodes wrap up the complex story between Hae-in and Hyun-woo as she receives treatment for her cancer. But Eun-sung is still hot on their trail to ensure that he becomes the man in Hae-in’s life, no matter the cost.

The final episode of Queen of Tears is full of drama and past memories, unearthing the dark truth behind Seul-hee’s evil plans. But the big question remains of whether Hae-in and Hyun-woo’s love will prevail and if they will get to live happily ever after.

Queen of Tears has skyrocketed to fame for good reason, as its finale will have you reaching for a tissue box. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Hae-in learns the truth about Eun-sung and his mother

Episode 16 begins with Hae-in trying to find Hyun-woo after learning the truth about their marriage and love story from their journal. She realizes everything Eun-sung had said about Hyun-woo is a lie and is deeply in love with him.

But drama ensues as Hae-in and Hyun-woo don’t meet at the same location, and Hyun-woo is struck by a car. It was likely planned by Eun-sung after realizing what Hae-in knows. But Hae-in wakes up back at the house and remembers being chloroformed and taken away. To throw Eun-sung off track, she pretends to believe the notebook is fake and plays along.

A still wounded Hyun-woo wakes up at the hospital and urgently goes to rescue Hae-in. Meanwhile, a dark secret is revealed. Seul-hee visits her son to get the file proving she killed Hae-in’s grandfather. It’s revealed that she had orchestrated the boat malfunction that killed Hae-in’s brother. Eun-sung had witnessed it but kept quiet.

It just so happens that Hae-in’s listening and is almost caught before the lights shut off. Hyun-woo manages to arrive and escape with Hae-in through the snowy residence. But Eun-sung catches up and holds them at gunpoint.

He vows that if he can’t have Hae-in then no one will. Police arrive and warn him to lower the weapon. But he shoots at Hae-in, with Hyun-woo taking the bullet. Eun-sung is in return killed by the police. Then, Hyun-woo is taken to the hospital in critical condition with Hae-in, as Seul-hee looks for the hidden cash and evidence. She soon learns of her son’s death.

Do Hae-in and Hyun-woo have a happily ever after?

Yes, the Queen of Tears ending reveals both Hae-in and Hyun-woo lived into old age, had a daughter together, and reunited after their deaths.

The K-drama reinfroces that Hae-in and Hyun-woo were destined to fall in love. Hyun-woo’s mother learns from Hae-in that Hyun-woo was the young boy who saved her at the beach when her brother died.

Hae-in stays by Hyun-woo’s side as he recovers and leans into her feelings and memories of their love story. But the turmoil is far from over. They still have to deal with Seul-hee’s plans to sell the company as a major stockholder and flee the country.

Da-hye tells Jeong-ja that they need to turn themselves in to help Eun-sung and Seul-hee. It’s the only way to ensure she goes to jail for what she has done. At her old orphanage, Da-hye reveals to Soo-cheol how they met as children and her plans to go to jail to protect his family.

During the trial, everyone who helped Seul-hee infiltrate Queen’s Group and the family, acting as spies, testifies. The final nail in the coffin is the video evidence that Eun-sung had proven Seul-hee murdered the chairman.

Everything is right again as Hae-in’s family is reinstated as owners of Queen’s Group. Those involved are sent to prison for fraud. Everyone moves on with their lives, with Hae-in falling back in love with Hyun-woo. She also remembers what led them to fall apart — the miscarriage.

During a stroll, Hae-in tells Hyun-woo she wants to try again at a relationship, with him agreeing that they will do it all over again but the right way. Time passes, and Da-hye and Jeong-ja are released from prison. Soo-cheol is there with her son to welcome her home. Everyone is happy in their lives.

Queen of Tears ends with a montage of the life Hae-in and Hyun-woo live together in love and with their daughter. The K-drama’s final moments are of an older Hyun-woo returning to Germany and resting lavender on Hae-in’s grave. It all ends with Hyun-woo reuniting with Hae-in in the lavender field.

Queen of Tears is available to stream on Netflix, and you can catch up on other K-dramas coming to the streaming platform in 2024.