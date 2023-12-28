When is Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 out on Netflix?

The historical fantasy K-drama Gyeongseong Creature has aired its first batch of episodes on Netflix, but it’s not over yet as it’s set to release a Part 2.

Gyeongseong Creature is one of the most anticipated December K-dramas. With it being the last to premiere from Netflix for 2023. Set in 1945 amid the Japanese occupation of Korea, a sleuth and a rich pawn shop owner join forces to uncover the truth.

Rumors circulate around a local hospital and its connection to a series of disappearances. Chae-ok (Han So-hee) and Tae-sang (Park Seo-joon) risk their lives to find them and uncover a dark evil lurking in the shadows.

The K-drama has released its first seven episodes in 2023. Here’s everything to know about the release date for Gyeongseong Creature Part 2.

The story isn’t over in Gyeongseong Creature

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 is set to release on Netflix on January 5. The remaining three episodes will mark the end of the first season.

Fans will have to wait until the new year to finish the K-drama. The cliffhanger ending of Episode 7 left the door open to even more possible chaos with the Gyeongseong creature and the najin parasite. Colonel Kato’s (Choi Young-joon) ambitions to create the ultimate monster and new world order are far from over going into the second half of the K-drama.

According to Soompi, Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 was reportedly confirmed. The report explains that Miraculous Brothers actor Bae Hyun-sung will appear in the second season.

One may be inclined to think that the remaining three episodes of the K-drama serve as a Season 2. The chances are highly likely with the storyline coming to a complete close in 2024. For now, there are no details of Netflix greenlighting an official second season. Fans will have to wait and see where Episode 10 leaves the beloved main characters.

