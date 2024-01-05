Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 pre-credit scene explained

The drama and chaos of Gyeongseong Creature is far from over as Part 2’s pre-credit scene will cause fans to be stumped with surprise wondering where the K-drama is headed next.

Chae-ok and Tae-sang have gone through the wringer unearthing the atrocities of Onseong Hospital and the truth behind the monster. Amid their journey was a lot of blood loss, heartache, and even a few close calls.

Gyeongseong Creature focuses on a Japanese-occupied Korea as Tae-sang and Chae-ok join forces to find missing people within Onseong and Chae-ok’s mother. From learning about the experiments, najin, and Chae-ok’s mother being the monster – the story continues.

The K-drama was announced to have been greenlighted for a second season before the premiere of Season 1. Gyeongseong Creature Part 2’s pre-credit scene proves Season 2 will explore a new yet familiar world. Here’s a breakdown of what it could mean going forward. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Who is the man in the pre-credit scene?

In modern-day Korea, a man dressed in jeans and a jean button-up has a deep scar on the back of his neck. While called by a different name, the man turns out to be Tae-sang, or someone who looks like him.

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 takes a unique turn and gives fans a cliffhanger to scratch their heads at. After learning that Chae-ok is likely alive after her mother transferred the najin to her, the K-drama goes dark before showing a pre-credit scene. On a small television, there are historical scenes of when Korea was freed from Japanese occupation. Advances in Korea’s government, World Cup matches, and men in white hazmat suits spraying what is likely disinfectant. There’s also a missile launch and the global stardom of K-pop.

The scene then changes to show the back of a man’s neck with a gnarly and deep scar. His face goes unseen for a while as he opens the window to reveal a modern Korea. All of a sudden, a man calls him Ho-jae. The unknown man turns to reveal none other than Tae-sang. Or at least a version of Tae-sang.

It’s a bit of a confusing pre-credit scene. Based on the timeline of the K-drama being in 1945 and the events that are seen to have taken place over the years, Tae-sang should be noticeably much older. But he appears the same age as the events at Onseong Hospital. How is that possible?

The scar on the back of the neck is also questionable. As far as fans are aware, the people who ingested the najin were Chae-ok, her mother, and Akiko. Could Tae-sang have also been one of them? The najin travels to the brain and it could be that Tae-sang’s scar was a result of removing it. But it still leaves the question of why he’s so young in modern times. The najin also gives the human abilities of regeneration/immortality.

Tae-sang may be living under a new name to keep everyone unaware of the truth. For now, fans will have to ponder the possibilities for some time. Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 has already finished filming. Based on a tweet from X/Twitter, the second season takes place in modern times and confirms both Chae-ok and Tae-sang’s return.

