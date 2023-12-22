Gyeongseong Creature Part 1 ending: Did Tae-sang and the others survive?

Netflix’s Gyeongseong Creature Part 1’s ending has a pre-credit cliffhanger that will change the fate of the characters going into its final three episodes.

Chae-ok and Tae-sang are in for the fight of their lives in the final episode of Part 1. They have witnessed the horrors of Onseong Hospital and the truth behind the Japanese government’s experiments. As they race against time and the monster, they must make a sacrifice for the greater good.

But the K-drama ending has a twist as the story isn’t over just yet. Episode 6 details how Lieutenant General Gato’s quest to develop the ultimate weapon is far from over.

But the question remains. What happened to the main characters? Who survived? What happened to the monster? Here’s a full breakdown as fans wait until the final episodes in 2024.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Tae-sang risks his life in Gyeongseong Creature Part 1

Yes, Chae-ok and a majority of the characters survive and escape Onseong Hospital – with Tae-sang staying behind to create a diversion.

It’s the beginning of the end in Gyeongseong Creature Episode 7, beginning with scenes of the future before cutting to the present. Chea-ok and Tae-sang have successfully helped the prisoners escape and begin the plan to leave Onseong Hospital. As each of the prisoners leaves through the window to go to a disguised armor truck, Ichiro is on his way to stop them.

When a soldier catches them, Yeong-gwan has no choice but to kill him. But it alerts Ichiro of their position. Chae-ok and Tae-sang prepare for gunfire with Yeong-gwan’s help. In the flurry of gunfire, Yeong-gwan is mortally wounded. He asks Chae-ok to remember him and tells her his Korean name, address, and tag to give to his mother. Tae-sang and Chae-ok return to ensure everyone has left and Chae-ok descends to the truck.

But Tae-sang tells his friend to go first and that they must leave on time no matter what. He’s decided to stay behind to create a diversion. Tae-sang’s butler was also told by Wol-daek to leave no matter what – even if it meant leaving Tae-sang behind. As they leave according to plan, Tae-sang takes the soldiers head-on and is wounded until escaping through the vents and falls into an unknown room full of skeletons.

Back in town, Wol-deak uses the porcelain vase to barter a deal for Joon-take’s release as Myeong-ja is returned to Ishikawa. A party in the town center creates a diversion to disguise the survivors as local townspeople. At Onseong Hospital, Lieutenant General Gato realizes someone drank the water left behind with the najin parasite. Chae-ok and her father also manage to get away.

The najin parasite leaves Onseong Hospital

In the pre-credit scene, it’s revealed the pregnant Myeong-ja was the one who drank the water and is now infected with najin parasite.

Lieutenant General Gato deduced either Chae-ok, Tae-sang, or Myeong-ja drank the water. Gyeongseong Creature cuts to Ishikawa’s wife being told her husband will not be coming home. A tell-tale sign that her efforts to get rid of his mistress didn’t work. Ichiro goes to see her as she is the true mastermind behind Onseong Hospital.

He shows her the reports of the successful test subject, Chae-ok’s mother, and drawings of her as the monster. The final scenes of Gyeongseong Creature Part 1 ending have Gato wondering who drank the water, Myeong-ja sleeping with Ishikawa, Chae-ok standing in a desolate town, and Tae-ok alive.

He wakes up and struggles to walk through the corridors. As he puts his bloody hand on the wall, it overlaps the handprint of the monster. The scene then shifts to an older woman at the home. The same woman who went to Tae-sang’s pawn shop to launder her sowing machine for information about her son. She finds on her doorstep a package. It’s her sowing machine with a name tag – Yeong-gwan’s.

A pre-credit scene reveals the truth. As Myeong-ja is sleeping, a close-up reveals she drank the najin, and is making its way to her brain. The ending for Gyeongseong Creature Part 1 questions how the najin will affect her unborn child.

Read more K-drama content here, Dexerto’s Gyeongseong Creature review here, and character explainers for Death’s Game here.