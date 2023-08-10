Gran Turismo soundtrack: All songs

The Gran Turismo movie is fuelled with a superb soundtrack full of playlist-worthy bangers – so, here’s a tracklist with all the songs in the film.

How well do you know your Gran Turismo soundtracks: can you still hear the opening rapid-fire drums of Garbage’s ‘As Heaven is Wide’; do you get chills thinking about Masahiro Andoh’s ‘Moon Over the Castle’; do you tap your foot as Moby’s ‘Bodyrock’ plays in your head?

As the film is dying for you to believe, the main appeal of the game is how smooth it feels; how universally it communicates both a sense of immersion and fun no matter who’s holding the controller. But many of the Gran Turismo games have killer soundtracks (we’d highly recommend queuing up GT4’s jukebox selection if you’re needing some motivation).

So, with the Gran Turismo movie hitting cinemas this week and arriving in other theaters soon, here’s a full breakdown of the movie’s soundtrack, including the songs and score, and vinyl and streaming details.

Gran Turismo soundtrack: Tracklist of all songs

Below, you’ll find every licensed song in the Gran Turismo soundtrack:

‘Hold My Head’ – Kenny Beats

‘Paranoid’ – Black Sabbath

‘Waltz in A flat major, Op. 69, no. 1 (Farewell)’ – Classical Coterie

‘Get Out My Way (feat. Lecrae)’ – Tedashii

‘KILL DEM’ – Jamie xx

‘Songbird’ – Kenny G

‘Because I’m Me’ – The Avalanches

‘Orinoco Flow’ – Enya

‘Search & Destroy’ – Iggy Pop and The Stooges

‘War Pigs’ – Black Sabbath

‘Celebrate (Bonus Track)’ – Courtney Bell

‘Big Jet Plane’ – Restricted

‘Pepas (Tiësto Remix)’ – Farruko & Tiësto

‘Wash.’ – Bon Iver

‘Make My Move’ – Oliver Michael

‘God Moving Over The Face Of The Waters’ – Moby

That last track is particularly special: for the Michael Mann heads in the audience, you’ll recognize it as the piece of music that plays at the end of Heat. However, if you search for it on Spotify, you won’t find the same version in the film; it’s mostly identical, but it doesn’t have that transcendent cut-to-black crescendo.

There’s good and bad news: Gran Turismo features the proper version by Moby and the Kronos Quartet, but if you want to listen to it, it isn’t on any streaming platform – so you’ll need to head here.

Gran Turismo soundtrack: Score and composer

The Gran Turismo score is composed and written by Lorne Balfe and Andrew Kawczynski, and you can find the full tracklist below:

‘And We’re Off’

‘Chance to Compete’

‘Jann’s Journey’

‘You’ve Been Selected’

‘This Is Not a Game’

‘I Will Be Your Judge’

‘Brakes Were Glazed’

‘Academy Race’

‘Rhythms of the Road’

‘Full Throttle’

‘Breaking Info Form’

‘Worst Fears’

‘Lost in Depths’

‘Proving Grounds’

‘Riding the Edge’

‘Follow Your Line’

‘The Drive Within’

Gran Turismo soundtrack streaming and vinyl

You can stream all of the songs in the Gran Turismo soundtrack on Spotify and other platforms now.

Only one track of Balfe and Kawczynski’s score is available: ‘And We’re Off’, but the full album will be released on August 11, 2023.

Balfe also shared an official playlist of songs from and inspired by the film, which you can listen to here.

As for any vinyl release, we don’t have any details yet – but we’ll keep this space updated as soon as we know more.

