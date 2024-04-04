Baby Driver soundtrack: All songs

Baby Driver boasts a fun soundtrack that ties into Baby’s overall storyline of being a getaway driver and finding catharsis in music — here’s every song used in the movie soundtrack.

Miles, better known as Baby, is a young getaway driver working for a criminal mastermind Doc. As a young boy, he lost his parents in a car accident that left him with tinnitus. He uses music as a way to drown out the ringing and find peace.

Baby Driver takes a turn when Baby meets a local diner waitress and becomes smitten. He soon realizes he needs to get out of the game and take her with him. But one heist goes wrong and it’s easier said than done.

Throughout the movie, Baby has a playlist he crafts for every heist full of classics and set the mood. Here’s every song used in the movie.

Every song on the Baby Driver soundtrack

When it comes to the perfect robbery music, Baby is a fan of the classics with songs by Bob & Earl, Commodores, The Damned, and The Beach Boys.

The Baby Driver soundtrack also includes an original song titled ‘Easy’ by Sky Ferreira. She plays a cameo role as Baby’s mother who gifts him his first iPod. If looking for a cool playlist to listen to while driving down the highway with the windows rolled down, Baby’s is a perfect fit.

Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – ‘Bellbottoms’

Bob & Earl – ‘Harlem Shuffle’

Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – ‘Egyptian Reggae’

Googie Rene – ‘Smokey Joe’s La La’

The Beach Boys – ‘Let’s Go Away For Awhile’

Carla Thomas – ‘B-A-B-Y’

Kashmere Stage Band – ‘Kashmere’

Dave Brubeck – ‘Unsquare Dance’

The Damned – ‘Neat Neat Neat’

The Commodores – ‘Easy (Single Version)’

T. Rex – ‘Debora’

Beck – ‘Debra’

Incredible Bongo Band – ‘Bongolia’

The Detroit Emeralds – ‘Baby Let Me Take You (in My Arms)’

Alexis Korner – ‘Early In The Morning’

David McCallum – ‘The Edge’

Martha and the Vandellas – ‘Nowhere To Run’

The Button Down Brass – ‘Tequila’

Sam & Dave – ‘When Something Is Wrong With My Baby’

Brenda Holloway – ‘Every Little Bit Hurts’

Blur – ‘Intermission’

Focus – ‘Hocus Pocus (Original Single Version)’

Golden Earring – ‘Radar Love (1973 Single Edit)’

Barry White – ‘Never, Never Gone Give Ya Up’

Young MC – ‘Know How’

Queen – ‘Brighton Rock’

Sky Ferreira – ‘Easy’

Simon & Garfunkel – ‘Baby Driver’

Kid Koala – ‘Was He Slow (Credit Roll Version)’

Danger Mouse (featuring Run The Jewels and Big Boi) – ‘Chase Me’

Baby Driver is available to stream on Netflix. Meanwhile, you can check out other movies releasing this month and new content to stream.