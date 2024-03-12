Godzilla takes girl on date and it’s adorable

If you want some wholesome – if somewhat weird – content to brighten your day, check out this video of Godzilla taking a fan on a date.

March is a big month for Godzilla. The King of the Monsters was nominated for a first Oscar, with Godzilla Minus One up for Visual Effects, and defeating the likes of Mission: Impossible and Guardians of the Galaxy to win the Academy Award on Sunday night.

Later this month, the Japanese icon is appearing in maybe his biggest movie yet, with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire hitting screens worldwide on March 29, 2024 (and appearing on our March movie preview, which can be found here).

But another piece of Godzilla content is currently making waves online, and it’s pretty strange.

The video in question is currently going viral on X (formerly Twitter), labelled “a teenage girl fulfills her lifelong dream of going on a date with Godzilla,” and can be viewed below.

The 138-second short starts with said girl losing her mind when Godzilla (or perhaps more accurately, someone in a Godzilla costume) shows up at her door. She hits the deck, starts hyperventilating, and becomes hysterical. Which isn’t traditionally how a great date starts. But then it all becomes rather lovely.

They go shopping. Then have a picnic in the park, before a trip to the beach where this decidedly odd couple wrestle on the sand. The date ends with them kissing each other as the sun sets (well, mainly her kissing Godzilla as the monster’s mouth can’t move).

The video has clearly captured the imagination of Godzilla fans worldwide, racking up nearly 500,000 views on social media. And while we’ve no idea if they are still together, rest assured Dexerto will update this article if the love story continues…