Godzilla looks terrifying in new spectacular trailer for Minus One

The king of the monsters is back in the first trailer for Godzilla: Minus One, Toho’s first Godzilla movie in seven years, and the kaiju has never looked this scary.

In 1954, Godzilla was unleashed upon the world in Toho’s first movie, the launchpad for a decades-spanning, pop-culture-terraforming franchise. Next to King Kong, he’s the most iconic movie monster in all of cinema.

Nearly 70 years later, we’ve had 32 movies from the studio, including Godzilla vs King Kong, Hedorah, Mothra, Gigan, Megalon, Mechagodzilla, SpaceGodzilla, Destoroyah, and Megaguirus. A particular highlight is 2016’s Shin Godzilla, a frightening, nuanced take on the city-swiping beast that’s one of the most successful films in the series.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now, after a seven-year absence, we’re getting a new live-action Godzilla movie from Toho: Minus One – and there’s gonna be carnage.

Godzilla: Minus One trailer looks absolutely incredible

Check out the first trailer for Godzilla: Minus One below:

The trailer opens through a haze of shrieking and a siren wailing over chaos in the city; people are running, train carriages are being lobbed across the sky. “What is it?” someone asks, and another responds: “I don’t know, something big!”

Article continues after ad

It doesn’t reveal much more about the plot, other than the movie taking place in post-war Japan, with scenes of areas torn apart by bombings and Godzilla’s destruction – which, in this film, is the equivalent of an extinction-level event, turning cities into sites of the apocalypse in the wake of Nagasaki and Hiroshima. “That monster will never forgive us,” one man warns.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, Minus One is set to premiere in Japan on November 3, 69 years to the day since the first Godzilla movie hit theaters, before landing on US shores on December 1.

Article continues after ad

The response to the trailer has been incredibly positive. “I have a strong feeling this is the Godzilla movie I’ve been waiting my entire life for. Absolutely incredible. Finally a Godzilla film that fully realizes the imagery and scope of devastation of the 2014 Comic-Con teaser,” one user wrote, referencing Gareth Edwards’ earlier movie in Legendary’s MonsterVerse.

“Everything in this is incredibly harrowing, but seeing Godzilla himself horrifically burnt and scared is something else. A force of nature, almost crippled, presumably from nuclear attack, is terrifying in itself,” another commented. “It looks like the ground-level horror of Godzilla that genuinely frightened me as a child is going to be finally fully utilized in this movie,” a third wrote.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Godzilla: Minus One will be released on December 1, 2023. Check out the rest of our Godzilla coverage here, and our upcoming TV and movie hubs below:

Dumb Money | Saw X | Sex Education Season 4 | Killers of the Flower Moon | Five Nights at Freddy’s | Dune: Part Two | The Marvels | Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes