Furiosa’s weak box office marks lowest holiday weekend in 30 years

Furiosa’s opening weekend box office expectations may have flown too close to the sun as the movie seems to be underperforming during the holiday weekend.

Though the Mad Max prequel was expected to make between $40 to $45 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, The Hollywood Reporter noted that it’s actually projected to make about $31 to $33 million by the end of Monday.

Furiosa‘s box office estimation was based on the fact that its predecessor — Mad Max: Fury Road — opened to $45.4 million over a three-day weekend in May 2015, but it doesn’t look like the prequel will live up to that number.

Article continues after ad

If Furiosa stays on this track, it would be make history as the worst Memorial Day No. 1 opener in 30 years, as 1995’s Casper raked in about $22.5 million over the same weekend.

Not only does Furiosa have to contend with not living up to Mad Max’s opening box office, but it could also be knocked out of its number one spot by The Garfield Movie, as Sony projected that the animation could make about $31 million over the same weekend.

Article continues after ad

However, despite not being the biggest box office earner for Memorial Day weekend, Furiosa is doing quite well with the audiences that have seen it.

Article continues after ad

The prequel currently sits at a score of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising every aspect of the movie’s production.

One particularly glowing Furiosa review reads, “Anya Taylor-Joy delivers a stunning performance, Chris Hemsworth has never been better, and Tom Burke is a refreshing entry bringing benevolence to the fueled-up frenzy. George Miller didn’t invent the dystopian action film; he perfected it.”

Furiosa is now playing in theaters. For more from the wasteland, you can learn about Furiosa’s filming locations and confirm if you should stick around for a post-credits scene.

When you’re done with Furiosa, you can check out all the new movies and TV shows streaming this month, dive into all the new true crime documentaries currently out, and see what’s in store with the K-dramas coming to Netflix.

Article continues after ad