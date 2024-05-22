Does Furiosa have a post-credits scene?

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga serves as a prequel to 2015’s Fury Road, ending where the Tom Hardy-led flick begins. But does George Miller’s latest action epic include a post-credits scene tying them together?

Almost a decade removed from Miller’s highly-touted return to his Mad Max franchise, another new instalment is now upon us. This time turning back the clock, Furiosa serves as a direct prequel to the events of Fury Road.

Focusing on the Furiosa character, we get to see her chaotic upbringing in the Aussie wasteland, all leading to the sequences we know too well from Fury Road. But beyond the set ending, is there anything waiting for fans after the credits to tie the films together even more?

Article continues after ad

It goes without saying, but spoilers for Furiosa to follow.

Is there a post-credits scene in Furiosa?

No, there is not a post-credits scene in Furiosa.

When the film draws to a close, the initial credits do incorporate some extra footage, though it’s nothing new. As Furiosa concludes right where Fury Road begins, Miller effectively recaps Fury Road during the Furiosa credits, flashing through many of the 2015 film’s most consequential scenes.

Article continues after ad

It’s a brief highlight reel of sorts, though nothing Mad Max fans haven’t seen before. When the film properly reaches its end, that’s all there is to it, no further easter eggs or teasers to speak of after the screen fades to black.

Article continues after ad

Once this Fury Road montage is complete, regular credits roll for the remaining cast and crew, though nothing else follows. Thus, there’s no reason to sit through the full credits on this one.

If you want more spoiler fun, you can find out whether Tom Hardy is in Furiosa, and why Charlize Theron was recast. However, if post-credits scenes are more your thing, dive into upcoming Marvel movies like Deadpool 3 and The Fantastic Four.