TV & Movies

Does Furiosa have a post-credits scene?

Brad Norton
Furiosa alone on an empty roadWarner Bros.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga serves as a prequel to 2015’s Fury Road, ending where the Tom Hardy-led flick begins. But does George Miller’s latest action epic include a post-credits scene tying them together?

Almost a decade removed from Miller’s highly-touted return to his Mad Max franchise, another new instalment is now upon us. This time turning back the clock, Furiosa serves as a direct prequel to the events of Fury Road.

Focusing on the Furiosa character, we get to see her chaotic upbringing in the Aussie wasteland, all leading to the sequences we know too well from Fury Road. But beyond the set ending, is there anything waiting for fans after the credits to tie the films together even more?

It goes without saying, but spoilers for Furiosa to follow.

Is there a post-credits scene in Furiosa?

No, there is not a post-credits scene in Furiosa.

When the film draws to a close, the initial credits do incorporate some extra footage, though it’s nothing new. As Furiosa concludes right where Fury Road begins, Miller effectively recaps Fury Road during the Furiosa credits, flashing through many of the 2015 film’s most consequential scenes.

It’s a brief highlight reel of sorts, though nothing Mad Max fans haven’t seen before. When the film properly reaches its end, that’s all there is to it, no further easter eggs or teasers to speak of after the screen fades to black.

Once this Fury Road montage is complete, regular credits roll for the remaining cast and crew, though nothing else follows. Thus, there’s no reason to sit through the full credits on this one.

If you want more spoiler fun, you can find out whether Tom Hardy is in Furiosa, and why Charlize Theron was recast. However, if post-credits scenes are more your thing, dive into upcoming Marvel movies like Deadpool 3 and The Fantastic Four.

Related Topics

Mad Max

About The Author

Brad Norton

Brad Norton is the Australian Managing Editor at Dexerto. He graduated from Swinburne University with a Bachelor’s degree in journalism and has been working full-time in the field for the past six years at the likes of Gamurs Group and now Dexerto. He loves all things single-player gaming (with Uncharted a personal favorite) but has a history on the competitive side having previously run Oceanic esports org Mindfreak. You can contact Brad at brad.norton@dexerto.com

keep reading
Furiosa with a sniper rifle
TV & Movies
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga ending explained
Brad Norton
Tom Hardy as Max and Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa
TV & Movies
Is Tom Hardy in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga?
Cameron Frew
Mad Max in Fury Road
TV & Movies
Is Mad Max in Furiosa?
Brad Norton
Anya Taylor-Joy in Furiosa
TV & Movies
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga review — This is no Fury Road 
Rafa Sales Ross
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech