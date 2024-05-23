Furiosa filming locations: Where was the Mad Max movie shot?

We know the Mad Max franchise takes viewers all across the vast landscape of Australia. Continue reading as we break down each and every one of the Furiosa filming locations for the new movie.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is the latest film to release as part of George Miller’s iconic Mad Max franchise. While the movie serves as a precursor to the events of the widely popular Mad Mad: Fury Road, it still maintains the unique aesthetic and visual style that audiences have come to expect from the acclaimed director.

Part of what makes Furiosa a feast for the eyes is the landscape, the Wasteland a dry and desolate place. Miller once again opted to shoot the film in his own backyard, Australia, to continue bringing the world of Mad Max to life.

For those curious as to where in Australia the new movie was shot, continue reading for our full rundown on each of the Furiosa filming locations, where it can be found in the country, and how to travel there.

Where Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was filmed?

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was filmed on location in Australia. Specifically throughout the state of New South Wales, which is located on the east coast of the country and borders both the state of Queensland (up north) and Victoria (down south).

Furiosa filming locations:

Broken Hill, New South Wales, Australia

Twitter: Cinema Solace Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was shot mainly in the Outback of NSW, Australia.

Broken Hill is an Outback Mining Town located in regional New South Wales. Roughly a 14-hour drive from Sydney, the capital of NSW, Broken Hill is filled with vast landscapes.

Many of these landscapes were used to capture the wasteland of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The vast orange dust and gravel paths, open air land, and more are utilized throughout the film.

Silverton, New South Wales, Australia

Warner Bros. The red rock and orange landscape of Australia is on full display in Furiosa.

Silverton, New South Wales is the next town over from Broken Hill and is also a vast, Outback area of Australia.

Silverton was the second main location used to create the wasteland of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The area is filled with ruins and old buildings as well as the orange dust and almost never-ending rural rock plains seen throughout the film.

Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Getty Images Sydney is often the go-to place to film in Australia.

Another major filming location for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was the biggest city in Australia, Sydney. Sydney has long been the main home for Australian television and film production, a staple for almost any and every movie shot in the country.

Within Sydney, Furiosa shot in Melrose Park and Kurnell. Both major suburbs in the city that are home to rocky terrain as well as being close to the ocean.

Recently, the rom-com Anyone But You, which starred Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, was also shot there.

Moore Park (Disney Studios), Sydney, Australia

Disney Studios Sydney is home to the Australian Disney Studios where many films are shot.

While Mad Max largely shot outdoors, any studio work was completed at Disney Studios in Moore Park, Sydney, New South Wales.

Similarly, projects such as Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, The Fall Guy and Star Wars Episodes II and III were all shot at Disney Studios, Moore Park.

