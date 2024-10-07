From Season 3 twist could prove timeline theory that changes everything

From Season 3 Episode 3 ended, as always, with an almighty twist. But the latest rug-pull might just prove a long-running theory about the timeline.

It’s safe to say we headed into the latest chapter of MGM+’s horror series with even more questions than answers, and the list only gets longer in From Season 3.

Part of the fun of watching the show is trying to unravel all of the clues and hints along the way, and the new episode is no different. Before we get into it, be warned of spoilers ahead!

MGM+ How did the bracelet end up in Henry’s car?

Right at the end of From Season 3 Episode 3, Tabitha finds the bracelet she made Jim all those years ago in Victor’s father’s car, which in itself is a bizarre and shocking twist.

The discovery leads Tabitha to believe she’s still stuck in Fromville and she tries to leave, only for Henry’s car to get crashed into. She wakes up in the back of an ambulance, with a couple of paramedics and an unconscious Henry.

Here’s the big rugpull: the ambulance has to stop because of an obstruction in the road, which is none other than the fallen tree. Yes, that’s right – now they’re all in Fromville.

Between this and the bracelet, the new episode seems to support the ongoing theory that the residents of the town are stuck in different timelines or dimensions.

This theory isn’t new, having been around since From Season 1 when Boyd and Sara ventured out into the forest and found the bottle tree (with the date “1864” inside one of them).

There’s also the faraway tree, which acts as a portal for those who go inside. But this new twist has some viewers convinced it is true.

MGM+ It seems like Tabitha and co. have made it to Fromville

Taking to Reddit, one wrote, “Remember how Kristi mentioned that they got some medical supplies from an ambulance they found?? And now the ending of Season 3 Episode 3?!

“Omg my brain. They must be connected. So Tabitha must be there in a prior timeline and that also explains the bracelet being there… But how did it get in the car?”

Another agreed, while pointing out a hidden detail: it’s not snowing at the fallen tree, despite it being winter in the current Fromville timeline.

“I thought that as well,” they replied. “Especially because it was not snowing outside the ambulance. I think it’s the same one and we get to see a young Victor, and Tabitha leaves the bracelet there.”

However, one theory that we had while watching the latest chapter is that somehow Tabitha and Victor are related, which would explain why Henry had the bracelet, and why Ethan has such an affinity with Victor.

“Tabitha made the bracelet for Jim based off one in her family. So I’m assuming the one in her family was made by Victor’s sister who had escaped,” said one Redditor.

“The one Victor’s sister made is based off the one her mom made for her dad. I think we are heading towards Tabitha and Victor being related theory more than time travel.”

Another added, “Omg what if Tabitha is Victor’s sister? Lol anything is possible at this point.”

“Tabitha is Eloise (Victor’s sister),” commented a third. “She made the bracelet from Jim based off of the last memory of her real mother as she was pushing her towards the tree.

“It’s the only thing that makes sense. Timey-wimey stuff doesn’t even explain the ‘imperfections’ on the bracelet.”

And then there are those who shut down the ambulance theory, with one writing, “Most likely it’s a different ambulance.”

“A few residents have been there for years, notably Victor, so it probably would have come up that someone recognised Tabitha,” they added. “Also the article about Tabitha’s family and Kristi’s GF showed time moves in parallel to the real world.”

As it was pointed out, at this stage, anything is possible in From. We’re going to have to wait to find out more in Season 3 Episode 4, which drops on MGM+ on Sunday, October 13. Until then, be sure to check out our recaps for Episode 1 and Episode 2, and find out more about those infamous talismans.