 Fear the Walking Dead surprises fans with another crossover character - Dexerto
Logo
TV + Movies

Fear the Walking Dead surprises fans with another crossover character

Published: 26/Oct/2020 10:44

by Daniel Megarry
AMC

Share

The Walking Dead

Sunday night’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead blessed fans with another The Walking Dead crossover, as Sherry – played by Christine Evangelista – made her long-overdue return.

The Walking Dead franchise may be known for its overwhelming sense of dread and despair, but the latest episode of spin-off series Fear the Walking Dead gave viewers a rare moment of joy in the form of an emotional reunion.

Much of the new episode was spent building up a different reunion entirely, one between Althea and her love interest Isabelle.

Althea and Dwight worked their way up an office building to surprise Isabelle on the roof, but their path was filled with zombies, rats, and the bubonic plague.

Dwight and Sherry in Fear the Walking Dead
Ryan Green / AMC
Dwight and Sherry finally reunited in Fear the Walking Dead.

Walking Dead: Sherry and Dwight back together

Realizing that Isabelle would be in danger if she landed her helicopter on the plague-ravaged building, the pair set off a flare to warn her away. It put the episode’s anticipated reunion on hold, but led us straight into another one that was just as sweet.

The flare that was shot into the sky attracted the attention of a nearby Sherry, who has been missing since season 7 of The Walking Dead. Her emotional reunion with Dwight closed out the episode, and brought an end to the latter’s story arc of lost love.

Fans on Twitter reacted positively to the scene, with one celebrating that Dwight “can finally be happy again” and another joking: “Find yourself a love who will go halfway across the country to find you during a zombie apocalypse.”

We’re about to find out more

Of course, fans have now been left wondering where Sherry has been all this time. Fortunately, it seems they won’t have long to wait, as showrunner Andrew Chambliss told Entertainment Weekly that this will be addressed in the very near future.

“In terms of the question of where she’s been and what she’s been up to, that’s something that we’ll see very soon. Maybe in two weeks,” he teased, adding that Sherry has “undergone some changes” since she last saw Dwight.

Sherry is the latest character to make the jump from The Walking Dead to spin-off series Fear the Walking Dead, following in the footsteps of Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and Dwight (Austin Amelio).

TV + Movies

Mark Wahlberg’s Sully leaves Uncharted fans disappointed

Published: 25/Oct/2020 23:54

by Bill Cooney
Mark Wahlberg Sully
Mark Wahlberg/Naughty Dog

Share

Uncharted

Uncharted fans weren’t thrilled, to say the least, after Mark Wahlberg shared pictures of his portrayal of the popular character Sully from the upcoming film.

Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan is a side character who appears in all of the Uncharted games as either a story character or unlockable skin. An American treasure hunter, he was a friend, mentor and father figure to the series protagonist Nathan Drake.

He’s one of the most popular characters in the franchise, and as such fans were eager to see how he would look in the upcoming movie, where he’s being portrayed by actor Mark Wahlberg.

On Saturday Oct. 24, the actor uploaded a video apparently showing him in full Sully makeup complete with a mustache to Instagram, and while some fans seemed hyped about seeing him in the upcoming films, there were plenty left disappointed with the portrayal as well.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

👨🏻😢

A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on

One commenter on Twitter took aim at both Wahlberg and his co-star Tom Holland, who plays protagonist Nathan Drake in the upcoming film.

“We’re gonna get a hyperverbal, stuttering Nate,” the user wrote. “And a musclebound, charmless Sully,” they added referring to Wahlberg.

Others weren’t as critical of the actor’s portrayal, and instead lamented over what could have been with a different, and in their opinion, more appropriate choice of actor.

“Still can’t believe they didn’t cast Dylan Mcdermott,” Twitter user Seaboigium posted, along with an image of the American Horror story star with gray hair, and a Sully-appropriate stache.

Though how actors look compared to the characters they portray is one of the most popular things for movie fans to complain about these days, costume and design choices are really only part of what will make the movie a success or not.

Even if Wahlberg does look a little goofy as Nathan Drake’s mentor, he could end up knocking it out of the park. We’ll just have to wait and see.

How long will that wait end up being? Currently, Uncharted is set to release in theaters on July 16, 2021. But because of everything going on right now, that date could very well end up changing. So, be sure to stick with Dexerto for all the latest news and updates on the movie as they happen.