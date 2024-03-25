Is Gabriel in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 5?

The latest episode of The Walking Dead spinoff has fans wondering if we might see a familiar face — so, is Gabriel in The Ones Who Live Episode 5?

We’re only one episode away from the end of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. After watching Rick and Michonne reunite and evade the CRM, the show has still found time to insert some familiar faces that we know and (sometimes) love.

The newest episode has Jadis return in her attempt to stall Rick and Michonne’s escape, but fans think they spotted another returning character from The Walking Dead too, and one that’s more connected to Jadis than anyone.

Here’s whether Gabriel appears in Episode 5 of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

Is Gabriel in Episode 5 of The Ones Who Live?

Yes, Gabriel appears in Episode 5 of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, through flashbacks with Jadis and then again at the end of the episode during the current timeline.

Since Father Gabriel and Jadis (known to him as Anne) had a romantic relationship in The Walking Dead’s main series, it seemed destined that they would be seen together again at some point. The episode tells us through flashbacks that after Anne joined the CRM and became Jadis, she continued to meet with Gabriel over the years.

As she descended further and further into her commitment towards the CRM (while still fighting against her own doubts), she and Gabriel grew further apart. Though through it all, it seems he never lost faith in her.

Towards the end, she even came close to killing him, but changed her mind. The episode switches between these flashbacks and Rick and Michonne’s journey back home, during which they encounter Jadis. She’s attacked by a walker and dies, finally bringing an end to her (and Anne’s) story.

Gabriel appears at the start of the episode, spotting a CRM helicopter flying over. At the end, he’s waiting for Jadis for their yearly meeting, but leaves when he eventually comes to the understanding that she is dead.

While many fans expected Morgan to be the returning character to feature in The Ones Who Live, they weren’t disappointed to see Gabriel instead. In fact, his appearance served as a genuinely unexpected move, but a welcome one.

