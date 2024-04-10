Fallout show cast reveals watching Twitch and YouTube streams was “vital” before filming

The cast from Fallout’s new TV show has revealed that they ditched playing the game and instead watched Twitch streamers and YouTubers play Fallout in preparation.

In an interview with GamesRadar, actor Aaron Moten who plays Maximus, a member of the Brotherhood of Steel in the Fallout show, was asked about whether he had played any of the games before filming.

However, Moten revealed that although some cast members chose to “dip into” the games, they did this “mostly through Twitch and YouTube.”

He explained: “Watching people play was quite vital to my preparation. It was going to be the same sort of landscapes, the same sort of scenic design.”

Building on from this, he went on to applaud Fallout’s production designer Howard Cummings and his team for their “amazing work. Everything feels directly pulled [from the games].”

Moten further elaborated: “To get the opportunity to see these massive sets on a screen before I turned up for work was great. Especially for aspects of the game, a Brotherhood base, I needed to see ‘What does a barracks look like? What are these guys wearing?’ That really helped inform the character development process,” Moten said.

Walton Goggins, who plays The Ghoul, a mutated survivor of the nuclear apocalypse, stated that he also avoided playing Fallout: “I never played the game. So, when this kind of came my way, I didn’t want to play it ’cause I didn’t want to be influenced by whatever version of the Ghoul is in the games.”

It was not made aware which Twitch streamers or YouTubers Moten or the other members of the cast watched to immerse themselves in the world of Fallout.

Fallout premieres on Prime Video on April 10, which we have reviewed before you start streaming.