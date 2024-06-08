The Boys creator pushes back against “woke” label given by critics

The Boys creator Eric Kripke has come out to denounce the series’ label of being too “woke” as he always intended to showcase a certain political message within its various storylines.

The Boys Season 4 will see Homelander stand trial for the murder of a Starlight supporter at the end of Season 3, which seems to be mimicking the trial and conviction of former President Donald Trump.

Because of this connection and The Boys’ more left leaning messaging, some critics have labeled the show as being “woke,” but Kripke completely shut down that form of criticism.

“I clearly have a perspective, and I’m not shy about putting that perspective in the show,” Kripke told The Hollywood Reporter. “Anyone who wants to call the show ‘woke’ or whatever, that’s OK. Go watch something else.

“But I’m certainly not going to pull any punches or apologize for what we’re doing. Some people who watch it think Homelander is the hero. What do you say to that? The show’s many things. Subtle isn’t one of them. So if that’s the message you’re getting from it, I just throw up my hands.”

Kripke went on to explain that the Trump trial resemblance was completely coincidence, “It’s not a spoiler to say that first episode [of season four], Homelander [played by Antony Starr] is on trial. A big concern is ‘Can you convict someone that powerful of a crime?’ And what does that mean for the various supporters or the people protesting him? Did I know it was going to come out during Trump’s trial? Of course not. But we write what we’re either scared of or pissed off about.”

He also added that The Boys is “telling a story about the intersection of celebrity and authoritarianism and how social media and entertainment are used to sell fascism” so they’re “right in the eye of the storm,” and he and his team “felt an obligation to run in that direction as far as we could.”

However, while some writers would be thrilled that their show could seemingly predict the future, Kripke told THR that these real world parallels make The Boys’ writers feel like they’re in “Satan’s writers room.”

This isn’t the first time the show has received a bit of push back for being more left leaning as the first Homelander poster for Season 4 featured the phrase “Make America Super Again,” which is a parody of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” presidential slogan.

As Season 4 will debut amid Trump’s sentencing for his multiple convictions and Season 5 could also feature more political visions, there’s a high probably that The Boys won’t be able to shake off the “woke” label anytime soon.

The Boys Season 4 premieres on June 13, 2024.