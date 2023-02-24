Euphoria season 3 set to begin filming in the second half of 2023

Euphoria season 3 is reportedly set to begin filming at the end of 2023, with a release the following year on the cards for the third outing of the hit HBO series.

Emmy award winning series Euphoria is set to return for a third season, with the likes of Zendaya, Sydney Sweeny and more to reprise their roles in the teen drama. And while the development of the upcoming season has been largely kept under wraps, it has been revealed that season 3 is set to begin shooting at the end of 2023.

In a new interview with Vogue, Euphoria star Maude Apatow spoke to the publication about her role in the show, with the outlet also revealing the filming schedule for season 3.

Article continues after ad

“I honestly don’t know a single thing,” Apatow said. “We should be getting scripts and hearing about next season soon-ish, but I’m totally in the dark!”

Season 2 of Euphoria was a giant hit for streaming service HBO, with the second addition of the show releasing last year. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting to hear when the follow up will arrive.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

HBO Max Euphoria on HBO

And while most of the cast are returning, not all characters will be back for season 3. Dexerto reported in August 2022 that Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat Hernandez in the first two seasons of the show, won’t be returning for Euphoria Season 3.

Article continues after ad

In an Instagram post, Ferreira announced that she was leaving the show. The post states, “after four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye.

“I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character that she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”

However, the actor is yet to confirm why she chose to leave the show. For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.