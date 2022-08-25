Barbie Ferreira won’t return for Euphoria Season 3

Barbie Ferreira, AKA Kat Hernandez, has revealed that she won’t be returning for Euphoria Season 3.

Euphoria, the dramatic teen series which took the world by storm on its debut in 2019, has been confirmed for Euphoria Season 3. However, not every actor has been confirmed.

Actor Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat Hernandez, has revealed on Instagram that she will not be returning to the show, after appearing in the previous two seasons.

This comes in the wake of actors leaving other shows om their latest seasons, such as a significant list of non-returners for Netflix’s Sex Education.

Why is Barbie Ferreira leaving Euphoria in Season 3?

Currently there are no concrete reasons why Kat is leaving, but fans have their theories.

In an Instagram post, Ferreira announced that she was leaving, but didn’t say why. The post states: “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye.

“I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character that she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”

It is rumored that Ferreira and the show’s creator, Sam Levinson, have had tension and disagreements with them that have resulted in changed storylines for Kat. For example, it is believed that Levinson wanted Kat to have an eating disorder, whereas Ferreira refused to take part in such a story arc.

Kat, who began the series as an insecure fanfiction-loving teen who then becomes a cam girl in Season 1, felt rather pushed to the side in the show’s second season, which a lot of fans believe is due to the actor and creator’s issues with each other.

Of course, this is all speculation, so we can’t say for certain what the reason for Kat’s leaving was. But considering that a lot of the show’s creative and writing process includes collaboration with the actors, tension between them could cause problems.

While she may or may not be on bad terms with the show’s creator, it seems like Ferreira is still on good terms with the other actors, as her Instagram post also mentions “angel” Hunter Schafer – who plays Jules – for a piece of artwork that she made for the leaving star.

Other actors who will not be returning for Euphoria Season 3 include Javon Walton, whose character Ash Tray met a violent end at the finale of Season 2.

Euphoria Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on HBO Max.