Elder Scrolls TV show unlikely despite Fallout series success

Despite the Fallout series receiving universal acclaim, an Elder Scrolls TV show seems unlikely based on comments from franchise producer Todd Howard.

Every episode of the new Fallout television series is available to stream on Prime Video, and so far, critics and viewers have given it nothing but high praise.

Naturally, Fallout’s early success has many wondering if other Bethesda Softworks properties will eventually make the jump to television. Interestingly enough, uncorroborated rumors of a potential Elder Scrolls series from Netflix circulated years ago.

The alleged project never came to fruition, but such a production doesn’t seem so farfetched now. But according to Bethesda Game Studios producer Todd Howard, fans probably shouldn’t hold their breath.

Howard addressed the question in a red carpet interview for Fallout’s Los Angeles premiere. When IGN pondered the possibility of other Bethesda adaptations, Howard admitted there’s nothing currently in the works. The producer then mentioned Elder Scrolls, specifically, as something he’d probably turn down.

He explained, “…There’s nothing in the works. Everybody asks, like, about Elder Scrolls, and I keep saying ‘no’ also. And I would approach those – I’ll probably say ‘no.’ You never know if something’s gonna click.

“But I think [Fallout] really came out of, ‘we think things are aligning to do a high-quality job.’ It wasn’t forced. It was kind of a natural relationship and, ‘Hey, this sounds really cool.’ As opposed to, ‘We should have a show’…”

The Bethesda lead then went on to note that “I can’t predict the future,” before briefly speaking on his love of working on the new Amazon show.

While an Elder Scrolls TV show isn’t in future plans and may be unlikely, at the very least, Todd Howard didn’t say such a project would never happen.

For now, though, both he and the RPG franchise’s fan base remain focused on The Elder Scrolls 6’s long-anticipated release.