Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Who’s Themberchaud

Despite not being the end villain of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Themberchaud is still a terrifying and relatively comical Dragon that nearly takes down the entire party – but who’s Themberchaud? Here’s everything you need to know.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is sprinkled with fantastic D&D lore for previous players to spot. One such easter egg is the appearance of the legendary Themberchaud, an extremely large dragon that poses a dramatic danger to the party.

However, aside from a brief mention that “Themberchaud has found a new lair,” we don’t hear too much about this incredibly impeding creature. So, here’s everything you need to know about Themberchaud in Dungeons & Dragons.

Who is Themberchaud in Dungeons & Dragons

Paramount Themberchaud is a deadly yet relatively large red dragon who’s much more capable than what we see in the film.

Themberchaud is unlike any traditional red dragon, hoarding land, gold, and sacrifices to help feed his particularly large stature.

Looking back on D&D lore, Themberchaud, otherwise known as the Wyrmsmith of Gracklstugh is an adult red dragon closely allied with the Duergar of the Underdark who would essentially worship this creature, often bringing sacrifices and tributes to the great beast.

Their reason for worship was due to the creature’s immense fire breath, which he used to heat and power the Duergar’s city forges. His breath forged famous dwarven-steel blades and threw the city of Gracklstugh into prosperity.

As seen within the film, Themberchaud is often seen as extremely fat, temperamental, lazy, and unable to fly due to his immense size. The film also explores Themberchaud apparent escape from the city of Gracklstugh into this new region, perhaps hinting at future appearances or destruction that may envelop the depths of the Underdark.