Best D&D Easter Eggs in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is filled with fantastic Easter Eggs for all D&D fans to enjoy, whether they’re new to the game or have been playing for decades. So, here are some of the best that appear in this exciting new movie.

One of the best things about watching a film in a pre-established world is searching for some well-hidden or relatively open Easter Eggs. After all, a film like Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has a plethora of Easter eggs for fans to find, from their favorite region on the Sword Coast to a brief flashback to the ’80s.

So, for those who love to spot these sneaky Easter Eggs, here are some of the best in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Opening Map

While perhaps a rather obvious Easter Egg, the opening map described by Edgin contains the entirety of the Sword Coast, with many eagle-eyed D&D fans spotting the likes of Icewind Dale, Baldur’s Gate, Neverwinter, Waterdeep, and more.

It’s a great little Easter Egg for any fan, especially those who have recently or are currently playing a campaign set in this popular region.

Themberchaud

When looking for the fated helm for Simon, the group, along with Xenk have to head into the Underdark to locate the mystical item. While the Underdark is a very famous and popular region for many D&D campaigns, the real Easter Egg comes from within the dark and dangerous depths.

Shortly after finding the helm, the group are met with a huge, relatively fat red dragon. One sentence from Xenk regarding how “Themberchaud has found a new den” instantly tells many D&D fans what a huge threat this creature really is. For more information on this legendary dragon, take a look at our handy explainer.

Mordenkainen

Mordenkainen wasn’t as big of an Easter Egg as Themberchaud but it was just enough to get many jumping at the mention of this powerful Wizard.

He is the creator of the unbreakable lock blocking the party out from the loot in the vault at Baldur’s Gate. As soon as his name is mentioned by the party, many fans instantly see Simon recoil and state how they’ll need to find another way in. Many who recognized that name likely felt the same way as Simon, completely understanding the immense power of Mordenkainen. To learn more about Mordenkainen, take a look at our helpful explainer.

Dungeons & Dragons (TV series)

Perhaps the greatest Easter Egg from Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was the brief focus on a certain party as the group enter the Highland Games.

Soonafter they are lifted into the games we spot two extra parties taking part. One such party is dressed to directly match the group from the 1980s Dungeons & Dragons TV show, pointy Wizard hat and all. Diehard or seasoned D&D fans were quick to spot this Easter Egg within a trailer too but we get more of them in the full film.

The Harpers

While perhaps a more obvious Easter Egg, The Harpers can be a little lost on those who haven’t heard of them in their own D&D game.

Along with Edgin being a member of the group, The Harpers extend much further than Honor Among Thieves. In fact, they’re a fully established organization whose sole purpose is to preserve historical lore, maintain the balance between nature and civilization, and defend the innocent whenever possible.

Some D&D players will instantly recognize Edgin’s Harpers pin and may even be part of the same organization through their own game.

Emerald Enclave

The Emerald Enclave, much like The Harpers, is a real organization within D&D lore. However, they act a little differently from how we see Doric and her group act. Rather than opting to go against Lord Neverwinter and other oppressive forces, the Emerald Enclave focuses more on nature and the protection of such.

So, in a way, you can understand why the Emerald Enclave got involved during Honor Among Thieves, especially with the dangerous increase in necromantic magic and due to the Red Wizards of Thay.

The Nine Hells

Albeit a very small Easter Egg that comes into fruition after a small comment, we do get a brief mention of the Nine Hells from a soldier when Simon’s major image spell goes wrong.

The Nine Hells are the equivalent of well, Hell. In a similar way to Dante’s Inferno, Dungeons & Dragons have one Hell but with nine different layers to it. These include Avernus, Dis, Minauros, Phlefethos, Stygia, Malbolge, Maladomini, Cania, and Nessus.

The Easter Egg is only small and relatively meaningless, but it’s fantastic for those who have played Descent into Avernus.

Intellect Devourer

Paramount

Last but certainly not least is the terror of any party heading into the Underdark, Intellect Devourers. While they may have been a hilarious joke within Honor Among Thieves, these creatures are anything but funny in an Underdark campaign, especially if you have high intelligence.

These creatures are only in the film for a short time but they leave a lasting impact on any D&D party who’ve had the misfortune of fighting them. At least there weren’t any Mind Flayers, which typically follow such creatures.

So, that’s all our favorite Easter Eggs from Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. For more D&D content be sure to check out our hub.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hits cinemas on March 31, 2023.